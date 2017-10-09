Barktoberfest to support local animal shelters

PLATTSBURGH | Barktoberfest is set for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh.

The event is designed to benefit the North Country and Elmore SPCAs.

“We’re excited to partner with Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz and to donate a portion of the proceeds to Elmore SPCA, another of our community’s no-kill animal shelters,” said Tara Powers, executive director of the North Country SPCA. “Barktoberfest has something for everyone, local craft beer, amazing live music and an opportunity to help two local shelters provide the highest level of care for our community animals and to find them loving homes.”

Select craft brews will be $1 off for event participants. Free buffalo wings will be served while supplies last, and the first 50 guests will receive a free copy of Angel’s Christmas album.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 online at www.ncspca.org/events through Oct. 13. Tickets cost $25 at the door $25. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. For more information or to sponsor, email tpowers@ncspca.org or call 518-873-5000.