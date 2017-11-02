Barrett challenges Politi in North Elba

NORTH ELBA | Incumbent supervisor Roby Politi will face a challenge from the former Democratic candidate for judge in 2015.

Brian Barrett, an attorney in the North Elba, is challenging the incumbent.

Voters head to the polls on Nov. 7.

ROBY POLITI (INCUMBENT)

Age: “Antique”

Occupation: Town Supervisor/Real Estate Broker

Party lines: Independent- representing people of all parties

Qualifications: I have 20 years in local government.

What do you hope to accomplish if re elected? Preserve the North Elba/Lake Placid economy while enhancing community living and municipal services. Explore all opportunities to relieve housing stress, environmental strains and over deteriorating Olympic venues. Engage community on civic topics that will help guide a sustainable lifestyle for the youth of our area.

What’s a little-known fact about you? Politi declined to answer.

BRIAN BARRETT

Age: 40

Occupation: Attorney

Party Line: Democratic

Qualifications: I have the integrity, candor and willingness to work with all the people of our town to create a better community and visitor experience for the tourists who drive our economy.

What do you hope to accomplish if elected? I hope to redirect town policies and spending to secure our infrastructure and insure that the taxpayers are getting a proper return on their investment.

What’s a little-known fact about you? I will be a much more transparent town supervisor than Mr. Politi.