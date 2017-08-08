Battle lines drawn over constitutional convention

Evan Davis is the manager of Committee for a Constitutional Convention, a group in favor of convening a convention to rewrite the state’s constitution.
ALBANY — Battle lines are hardening as dueling campaigns heat up over if New York should host a constitutional convention.
Voters will decide this fall if the state should revise their constitution.
Advocates say it’s the only way to reform Albany and stamp out corruption.
But critics say the process would do the opposite, and would open the door to allow special interests to rewrite the state constitution.
The “con con” is a once-in-a-20-year opportunity, and is automatically placed on the ballot in November. Voter approval would trigger a delegate selection process for a convention in 2019.
NEW YORKERS AGAINST CORRUPTION
A coalition of 100 groups called New Yorkers Against Corruption has mobilized against the convention, including the New York State United Teachers, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and the Adirondack Council.
New Yorkers Against Corruption believes the convention will be run by the same politicians, lobbyists and special interest groups who have led to Albany’s dysfunction.
Irreversible changes may result, including a wipeout of labor and environmental protections.
“Our many concern is for business interests that would be interested in the fact the Adirondack Park has 300,000 acres of ancient old growth forest in it that isn’t found anywhere in the northeast, that there are 3 million acres of forest land that could be exploited one way or the other, with a simple tweak to the Forever Wild clause,” John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council told Capital Tonight.
The coalition said the convention would cost $300 million, and the process could drag out indeterminately.
“And there are only two ways to pay for it: either a tax increase, or to take money away from critical services like fire, police, or even our children’s education,” the group said in a statement.
CITIZENS UNION
Citizens Union is leading a statewide coalition of groups who believe a convention is the only way to implement true reform.
Chief on their list is reforming ethics laws, fighting corruption, opening the state’s closed primary elections, enacting term limits for state legislators, streamlining the court system and codifying the rights of women.
“We cannot keep relying on the political status quo that serves powerful interests and ignores everyday New Yorkers,” said Dick Dadey, executive director of Citizens Union.
The convention that produced the current state constitution gave birth to Forever Wild in 1894 and helped break the grip of lumber interests on state politics, said Evan Davis, manager of the Committee for a Constitutional Convention.
“If there had not been a convention, we would not have Forever Wild,” he told attendees at an info session at his Westport home on Saturday.
A convention may also help codify environmental rights as a hostile White House rolls them back.
Davis said it is unlikely delegates would run anti-environmental platforms — especially considering a proposed land bank for the Catskills and Adirondacks is on the ballot.
The $300 million estimate is based on twice-inflated numbers from the failed 1967 convention, he said.
“The opposition will not stop using this totally bogus number because they like it.”
A convention may even lead to cost-savings, he said, with a streamlined court system projected to save $900 million in the next decade.
And the state’s status as a deep-blue bastion would act as a bulwark against extremism.
To elect 103 people, he said, is “an impossibility for the radical right, or even the radical left.”
ELECTED OFFICIALS
Four of the five state’s legislative leaders are against a convention.
“My concern is that well-financed special interests can decide to run campaigns and elect 180 temporary legislators who we don’t really know much about,” state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters in Plattsburgh last week.
He continued: “I think we should be very careful when we open up the constitution. We’re a country that’s built on representative government, and I think when there’s been times to open up the constitution, we’ve done that.”
The second passage of pension forfeiture will be on the ballot this fall, he noted, indicating that the system does work.
North Country state lawmakers, too, are opposed, citing costs, environmental concerns and an extraterritorial legislative process.
“You’re not sure what you’re going to get,” Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) told attendees at a legislative breakfast in Plattsburgh in March. “The unintended consequence that comes from that would do more harm than good.”
Voters will have to approve any proposed revisions before they take effect.
DELEGATE SELECTION
A fault line has emerged over who should serve as delegates.
If approved, each of New York’s 63 state Senate districts will elect three delegates, numbering some 204 in total (including 15 at-large delegates).
Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, a long-time advocate of the convention, has proposed a bill requiring legislators to vacate their positions should they become delegates. Anyone lobbying the convention would be prohibited from serving.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the Daily News Editorial Board in February he “conceptually supports” the idea.
But, he said: “You have to find a way where the delegates do not wind up being the same legislators who you are trying to change the rules on. I have not heard a plan that does that.”
Davis stopped short of rejecting lobbyists. While he said he personally agrees they should not serve, he said it is his personal opinion, and not that of the pro-reform coalition.
PUBLIC SUPPORTS
As New Yorkers become increasingly battle-scarred by corruption trials, they’re siding with the pro-reform movement.
A Quinnipiac Poll released on July 13 found that 55 percent of statewide voters support a convention, and 68 percent of voters support a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion.
The poll comes amid the news that the conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been overturned by a federal appeals court.
Silver had been convicted for obtaining nearly $4 million in illicit payments in return for taking official actions that benefitted those who helped support him financially.