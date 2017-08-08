Battle lines drawn over constitutional convention

× Evan Davis is the manager of Committee for a Constitutional Convention, a group in favor of convening a convention to rewrite the state’s constitution. Photo by Pete DeMola

ALBANY — Battle lines are hardening as dueling campaigns heat up over if New York should host a constitutional convention.

Voters will decide this fall if the state should revise their constitution.

Advocates say it’s the only way to reform Albany and stamp out corruption.

But critics say the process would do the opposite, and would open the door to allow special interests to rewrite the state constitution.

The “con con” is a once-in-a-20-year opportunity, and is automatically placed on the ballot in November. Voter approval would trigger a delegate selection process for a convention in 2019.

NEW YORKERS AGAINST CORRUPTION

A coalition of 100 groups called New Yorkers Against Corruption has mobilized against the convention, including the New York State United Teachers, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and the Adirondack Council.

New Yorkers Against Corruption believes the convention will be run by the same politicians, lobbyists and special interest groups who have led to Albany’s dysfunction.

Irreversible changes may result, including a wipeout of labor and environmental protections.

“Our many concern is for business interests that would be interested in the fact the Adirondack Park has 300,000 acres of ancient old growth forest in it that isn’t found anywhere in the northeast, that there are 3 million acres of forest land that could be exploited one way or the other, with a simple tweak to the Forever Wild clause,” John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council told Capital Tonight.

The coalition said the convention would cost $300 million, and the process could drag out indeterminately.

“And there are only two ways to pay for it: either a tax increase, or to take money away from critical services like fire, police, or even our children’s education,” the group said in a statement.

CITIZENS UNION

Citizens Union is leading a statewide coalition of groups who believe a convention is the only way to implement true reform.

Chief on their list is reforming ethics laws, fighting corruption, opening the state’s closed primary elections, enacting term limits for state legislators, streamlining the court system and codifying the rights of women.

“We cannot keep relying on the political status quo that serves powerful interests and ignores everyday New Yorkers,” said Dick Dadey, executive director of Citizens Union.