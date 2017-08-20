Battle of Plattsburgh lineup revealed

× The annual Battle of Plattsburgh celebration, set for Sept. 7-10, will feature a jam-packed lineup of events, from live music to reenactments and relays. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration will return to downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 7-10.

Billed as one of the city’s largest events of the year, the celebration honors a historic American victory over British troops invading the United States from the north during the War of 1812.

Every year the City of Plattsburgh puts on a series of activities to honor the battle — including a parade and fireworks display.

This year’s parade theme is “The Adirondack Coast: Crossroads of Cultural Heritage,” according to a news release. Stan and Chris Ransom will preside over the festivities at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 as this year’s parade marshals.

Following the parade, all bands featured will gather on the City Hall steps for an encore performance.

As with Mayor’s Cup earlier this year, the Battle of Plattsburgh celebration will include a copious amount of live music, including performances by local groups like the Wagar Brothers, Lucid, Ausable Branch and many more.

But make no mistake — history is still the star of the show. On tap this year are at least five memorial ceremonies, four reenactments, two walking tours, one historical play and a number of demonstrations.

A new reenactment, “McGlassin’s Raid,” is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “McGlassin’s Raid” will seek to tell the story of a nighttime raid lead by Captain George McGlassin that routed a British artillery battery.

Also new this year is the Rooster Relay — a 1.2 mile run through downtown Plattsburgh on Sept. 10.

Teams of 2-6 people will compete to make the most course runs between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Registration is $50 per team. To sign up, contact kinecticrunningllc@gmail.com.

Following the relay is a Battle of Plattsburgh Field Day at the U.S. Oval, featuring live music, family-friendly games, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.

To view a full schedule of events, or for more information, visit cityofplattsburgh.com.

Battle of Plattsburgh buttons, which count as admission for events held at the Strand Theater, City Hall and the Kent Delord House Museum, will be available for purchase for $15 each at a number of locations downtown.