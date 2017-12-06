Bay State man convicted

TICONDEROGA | A Massachusetts man has been convicted of drug possession for sale after a trial in Essex County Court.

A jury handed up verdicts of guilty to felonies of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance against Keemo Paul.

Paul, 23, of Fall River, Mass. was arrested on March 18 during a drug raid at 163 Lord Howe St. in Ticonderoga.

He was acquitted of a count of misdemeanor 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, for allegedly having a sword cane.

The drugs found at the scene by the New York State Police consisted of 140 bags of crack cocaine and had a street value of $14,000. In addition, police also recovered $10,0000 cash.

Paul’s companion, Claudia Pina of Fall River, was found guilty by an Essex County jury last month of two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance from the same raid and awaits sentencing.

The Essex County’s District Attorney’s Office said the two possessed with the intent to sell crack cocaine out of the Ticonderoga residence for a period of time until a police investigation led to their arrests.

“This was part two of the Lord Howe Street drug raid and the jury again saw the case for what is was, these people transporting drugs into a rural town and preying on the addictions of particular individuals in the area,” said District Attorney Kristy Sprague. “These people will be held accountable for their actions and their greed and disregard for the safety of our communities will not go unnoticed. Their actions and the actions of those that continue to transport and sell these poisons on our streets will not be tolerated.”

The arrests were a result of a joint drug investigation involving the New York State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Ticonderoga Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Langey and Assistant District Attorney Michele Bowen prosecuted the case, and the defendant was represented by Eric Schwenker of Queensbury.

Paul faces a maximum determinate sentence of nine years in state prison, with up to two years of post-release supervision, as well as fines of up to $30,000, when he is sentenced.