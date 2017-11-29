Bazaar kicks off Christmas season

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Patty Urban (left) was one of the exhibitors at the 2016 Port Henry Holiday Bazaar. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY | The Friends of the Sherman Free Library in Port Henry are hosting their 5th-annual Holiday Bazaar at the Knights of Columbus hall this weekend.

“This event packs a lot of festive activity into one venue,” said library director Michelle Paquette. “Do some Christmas shopping, pick up some yummy treats and support the library.”

The bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 4253 Main St., Port Henry.

Vendors and craftspeople come from throughout Moriah, Crown Point, Putnam Station, Ticonderoga, Westport and beyond to participate. Items for sale include handmade jewelry, knit, crocheted and sewn accessories, pottery, wood working, artisan stationery, fresh bakery goodies, locally-sourced honey, maple products and more.

In addition, the friends group themselves will be hosting tables with basket raffles, baked goods, a white elephant sale, and used books, CDs and DVDs.

She said the Sherman Free Library is very lucky to have a group of friends like these, who offer such wonderful events.

“Public libraries all over the country have ‘friends’ groups, but it’s hard to imagine any that work harder, plan better, get more accomplished, or consistently hold more successful fund-raising events than these ladies,” she said. “Their efforts at this bazaar, book sales and the Wine and Cheese Tasting Event provide critical support to our budget.”

Former library director Jackie Viestenz leads the friends group from the spring through the fall, and when Viestenz heads south for the winter, Debbie Henry and Fran Wilhelmson take the reins of the sleigh, and make sure the Holiday Bazaar is always a success, Paquette said.

“Our friends group really cares about this whole community, not just the library,” she said. “You’ll often see the same people working at functions held by the local churches, put on by fraternal organizations, or sponsored by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. They give an awful lot of their time and energy, and I am very grateful to them.”

The library is also very appreciative of all the people from Mineville, Moriah, Port Henry and Witherbee who donate resale items for this event. Their generosity helps to maintain a nice variety of gifts and decorations for visitors to purchase, she said.