Beautification and cleanup set

TICONDEROGA – Get ready for another try at the beautification of Ticonderoga that includes free trash disposal.

From May 8 to 14, various organizations and the Town of Ticonderoga will sponsor Ticonderoga Beautification Week.

“We want to put a fresh face on Ticonderoga and the community as a whole,” said Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Promotions Committee Chair John Bartlett.

“We encourage other groups and organizations to join us in enhancing our community and the Ticonderoga area before the summer season starts. Ticonderoga is blessed with many strengths and qualities which we can build upon.”

The anticipated list of activities will include sweeping, window washing, trash pick-up, refreshing of natural areas and the landscaping, painting, weed pulling, flower planting, LaChute Trail clean-up and maintenance, work at the Farmers Market site, finishing of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Visitor Center interior renovation, as well as other community projects and tasks.

Organizers are also working with the Ticonderoga Town Highway Department to have Montcalm Street hosed down and cleaned.

The Country Florist and Gifts, in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Montcalm Street Partnership, and Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will be filling the wooden planter boxes on the bridge next to the Country Florist, as well as the flower boxes at the chamber.

In addition, the flower pots at the chamber Information Booth on Moses Circle will also be filled.

Part of the week will be free disposal at the transfer station for Ticonderoga residents only, on Tuesday, May 9, Wednesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those dates are for free disposal with the exception of hazardous waste, tires, food waste, brush, construction and demolition materials, shingles and electronics. See the attendant for a list of restricted items.

There will be curbside pick-up for anyone age 65 or older and qualified disabled, who can contact the Ticonderoga Highway Department at 518 585-7317 with a list of items to be picked up.

As part of the week, Ticonderoga Middle School Community Give Back Day is Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, with a variety of clean-up activities and community enhancement projects.

Paid electronics recycling will be on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the back of the old Rite Aid Drugs parking lot on Montcalm Street in downtown Ticonderoga.

Good Point Recycling from Middlebury, Vt. will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take old TVs, microwaves, small kitchen appliances, small electronics, VCRs, stereos, DVD and CD players, computers and accessories, air conditioners and phones. Cost will range from $2 to $20. Certain items may be free. Good Point does not accept washers, dryers, refrigerators, and stoves.

Teams of volunteers will be created as part of the week, and any individual or business interested should call the Chamber of Commerce at 585-6619 or email: chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.