Becks Tavern serving up spaetzle and brats

× Becks Tavern was created out of the home and garage of the former owners of The Lodge at Gore Mountain, on Peaceful Valley Road in North Creek. The Parobeck family opened it June 1 as public house featuring German food and beer. Photo by Christopher South

NORTH CREEK | Mark Parobeck described himself and his family members as “accidental hotel owners.”

“We were looking to buy a ski house in the Adirondacks,” Mark Parobeck said.

What Mark and his brother, Matt, ended up with was The Lodge and what eventually became “Becks,” a German “public house” at the base of Gore Mountain.

Drawing on their German and Slovak heritage, the Parobecks decided to serve up a host of authentic cuisine, from bratwurst to kielbasa, spaetzle and pierogies.

All the entrees, which are available on the bar menu in a smaller portion, can be washed down with a German beer, such as spaten or hefeweissen.

“We usually have three German beers on tap all the time,” said Becks general manager Kat Andonucci. “We are also the only place in town that has cider on tap.”

Andonucci said Becks is a friendly bar that has a little bit for everybody.

“People can come down from the mountain and relax, have a beer, and enjoy some German food,” she said.

Being family people themselves, the Parobecks want Becks to be a friendly, community place, where families can come for lunch or dinner and skiers can come at the end of the day and enjoy German beer and food.

And while the Parobecks are “accidental hotel owners,” Mark said they are determined to hand the business down to their children, planning to get them involved in day-to-day tasks, whether cleaning, doing prep work, or splitting firewood.

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Becks Tavern in North Creek serves a variety of traditional German foods, such as Sauerbraten, which is made with sliced beef, carrots, and onions, served over German dumplings and smothered in brown gravy.

ON THE MENU

If you are going to try authentic German food you have to know the players, so to speak.

Sausages (“wurst” in German) such as bratwurst are one of the better known German foods.

Bratwurst is a German-style sausage primarily made with pork or beef. It might be served with spaetzle, a drop-noodle or dumpling that is added to soup, or used as a base for sauerbraten, or just covered with cheese.

Kielbasa are a spicier, more garlicky variety of sausage, and pierogies are a dumpling stuffed with ingredients such as cheese, sauerkraut or potato.

Sauerbraten, which is served over spaetzle, is sliced beef with carrots and onions served in a brown gravy.