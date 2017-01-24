Bed tax buoys collections in Essex County

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Sales tax receipts in Essex County are up as fiscal year draws to a close, in part by the tax on vacation rental units, which took effect last year.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County sales tax recipients ended the year on a high note.

“We’re over $400,000 over last year in December than we were the year before,” Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin reported to the county’s finance committee.

Early January numbers are slightly down over last year, about $40,000.

“As far as the budget, we’re pretty much on target where we need to be,” Diskin said.

Essex County is bucking the statewide trend of declining sales and personal income tax recipients, in part, through their occupancy tax. The 3 percent surcharge was expanded last year to include vacation rental units.

Numbers in December were up $42,000 over last year.

In the final 11 months of the fiscal year, the tax has generated $225,871 more than 2015, with a total haul of about $12.1 million to date.

“Occupancy tax continues to go up every month,” Diskin said. “We’re still signing people up for the vacation rental tax as they become more aware of it.”

The new law took effect on Jan. 1, 2016. While officials were initially concerned about enforcement, owners of the furnished units are continuing to come forward, Diskin said.

“I think we’ll continue to get better as more people sign up.”

As part of the negotiations that went into the tax extension, which drew criticism from some private entrepreneurs, each town in Essex County is supposed to get $2,500 annually from the vacation rental tax to be used for so-called “tourism enhancement funds.”

Those funds can be used at the local level to promote tourism and recreation at their discretion.

The Essex County Fish Hatchery was also slated to get a one-time shot of $50,000.

But so far, those funds have not been disseminated, and the arrangement may be revised, county officials said in November.

SHAKY STATE

State tax collections through the first three quarters of the fiscal year declined $1.2 billion, or 2.2 percent, from the same period last year to $53.2 billion, according to the December state cash report issued last week by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Returns are $29.9 million lower than mid-year projections,

“Overall tax collections in December were close to reduced estimates from the mid-year financial plan update, but the state is trailing collections from last year by more than $1 billion,” DiNapoli said. “The timing of payments and the level of financial sector bonuses will influence whether current estimates are met in the final quarter of the fiscal year.”

The report comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers get to work on closing the state’s $3.5 billion budget deficit.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said the only way to close the gap is to extend the so-called millionaire’s tax, which he said would generate $4 billion by continuing to impose a tax of 8.82 percent on the state’s highest wage earners for an additional three years.

“The millionaires tax is the majority of closing the deficit,” he said following his budget address in Albany last week.

The proposal is expected to set up a contentious battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader John Flanagan has said his conference is against the extension, which is scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said alternative ideas are still forthcoming.

“We have not gotten into those discussions at this point,” Little said.