Beekmantown audit nets positive review

BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School District’s report card is in: The school earned the equivalent straight A’s from the New York State Comptroller’s office.

The audit, which was conducted between July of 2015 and November of last year, aimed to determine whether the district accurately paid their 395 employees’ salaries and wages.

The report, released late last month, concluded that the district had passed with flying colors.

“There were no recommendations as a result of this audit,” the report read. “District officials agreed with our report.”

According to the state comptroller’s office, auditors reviewed all gross pay calculations — totaling approximately $2.5 million for 30 employees — for a 15 month period.

“We commend district officials for establishing a well-designed system for processing payroll to ensure employees are accurately paid the salaries and wages to which they are entitled,” the report said.

The district said they were pleased with the findings.

“The positive examination process and report received validates our efforts to operate with the highest degree of fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability to the students, employees and taxpayers we serve,” wrote Beekmantown Board of Education President Andrew Brockway and Superintendent Dan Mannix, in a letter in response to the audit.

“We are humbled and pleased to read the noteworthy achievements indicating there were no recommendations as a result of this audit.”

Brockway and Mannix said that as a result of the audit, no corrective action plan is required.