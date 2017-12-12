Beekmantown candidate to appeal court decision

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo County Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3) may have secured a victory over opponent Norman Davis for the vacant Beekmantown Supervisor seat. But Davis is appealing the decision.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Clinton County Board of Elections last week certified Sam Dyer as the winner for the open Beekmantown supervisor seat.

But his opponent, Norman Davis, said Monday he planned to appeal a State Supreme Court ruling declaring Dyer the winner.

“I will not sit back and watch the board of elections disregard the election laws without challenging it in a court of law,” Davis told The Sun. “I’m not above being beaten. I just don’t want to be run over.”

The vote stands at 706 for Dyer and 705 for Davis out of 1,313 votes cast in-person and 100 absentee and affidavit ballots.

'OPEN DOOR'

Davis said the Clinton County Board of Elections failed to follow proper election rules by not allowing him to attend a hand count of absentee ballots and affidavits on Nov. 15.

“Which, by law, is my right,” he said.

Deputy Democratic Commissioner Brandi Lloyd told The Sun on Monday that the absentees were hand-counted during business hours, and all candidates were told that the count would continue until completed regardless of the length of time.

“No one was told, ‘Okay, your town is done you can leave now,’” she said. “He chose to leave when he did.”

Because the race was so close, the board of elections obtained approval from the state to hold a public recount the next morning.

But Davis did not attend on time.

“Voice mails by (Republican Commissioner Gregory Campbell), a couple of them, were left on his phone,” she said.

Staff then delayed their recount Nov. 16 for 30 minutes in order to wait for Davis to arrive.

“It was an open door,” said Lloyd.

If absentees and affidavits counted Nov. 15 had revealed that Dyer had been up by one vote, “it would have been the end of it,” Davis said.

Davis also cited a law that requires any ballot with extra writing on either side to be voided, and another that says if a ballot is voided it cannot be brought back.

The Beekmantown Republican Committee has set up GoFundMe campaign to help Davis with legal fees.