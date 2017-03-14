Beekmantown Central School District hosts ExploreEDU

× Beekmantown Global Studies teacher Scott Tuller gave his students a test last week through a smart screen and chromebooks. Over 100 teachers and administrators from over 15 school districts watched how Beekmantown blends traditional teaching methods with technology. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — Scott Tuller, a global studies teacher at Beekmantown Central, facilitated a test last week through a smart screen and a dozen Chromebooks.

A panel of teachers and administrators watched intently.

“It’s amazing to see what the students and teachers do with technology,” said Melanie Daniels, a Spanish teacher at Brushton-Moira Central. “It’s completely different than what we do, but I want to continue to learn.”

The demonstration was part of ExploreEDU, a tech seminar held at Beekmantown Central on March 10.

Over 150 officials from 17 districts participated.

“We hosted this event to show people how we designed our own program,” said BCSD Technology Integrated Specialist David Yonteff. “We wanted to show them the beginning stages that we were in a few years ago.”

Beekmantown Central School started its One to One initiative — one student, one device — around four years ago to connect the teacher’s traditional teaching methods to the student’s current infatuation with the latest technology.

This initiative started off with just a few brave teachers volunteering to test the waters.

Since then, the number of devices used by teachers and students have increased tremendously throughout the district. The district also created the Beek Squad – a student-run organization — to keep watch over the maintenance and upkeep of the student’s chromebooks.

This initiative was made possible by over $1.5 million in funding through the Smart Schools Bond Act.

Chazy Central Rural School received funds last fall.

English teacher Kathryn Brown said she attended this forum to see how Chazy can harness Beekmantown’s experiences.

“Learning is changing,” she said. “And I’m excited for the new opportunities.”

Business technology teacher Kelly Everleth attended on behalf of the Plattsburgh City School District, who just applied for the Smart Schools Bond Act.

“I already have computers in my room, but I hope to integrate more technology,” he said. “I’m really impressed with what the teachers are doing here in Beekmantown.”

Using apps instead of textbooks and teaching on smart screens instead of chalkboards are a few examples.

“We want to share our journey,” said Beekmantown Superintendent Dan Mannix. “Even if we only help one school, one family or one kid, it will all be worth it.”

For more information or questions, call 518-324-2599.