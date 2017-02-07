Beekmantown Central students boost food shelf

× Expand Photo by Kimberly Gadway Beekmantown High School students collected food for the local food shelf located at Beekmantown Town Hall last month.

BEEKMANTOWN — Talk about community spirit.

A handful of Beekmantown Central high school students donated several carloads of food to the Beekmantown Food Shelf last week.

Hannah LaFountain came up with the idea.

“My mother [Town Clerk/Tax Collector Kelly LaFountain] told me that the town hall’s food shelf was low this year,” she said. “So, I thought it would be a good idea to help out.”

LaFountain pitched the idea to Kimberly Gadway, the school’s service club advisor.

“I loved the idea,” said Gadway.

LaFountain joined 20 classmates in placing collection bins [where] throughout the month of January.

Gadway said by the end of the fundraiser earlier this month, she had “carloads” of food to box and deliver.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” she said. “I was the lucky one who got the opportunity to work with them.”

The club takes on at least four community service projects each year.

Along with this food drive, students have collected coats for St. Joseph’s Parish in West Chazy and bottles for families in a financial bind.

The next project, Gadway said, is yet to be determined, but the club is leaning toward participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program.

LaFountain said she enjoys pitching in to help the community.

“It really does feel great knowing that people who sometimes can’t afford food can come in and receive food for themselves and their family,” she said. “It’s a joy to help anyone in need of a little assistance.”

The club received high marks from Beekmantown High School Principal Justin Gardner.

“This club is a great way to showcase citizenship,” he said. “And our students are doing great things for the community.”