Beekmantown Central students get hands dirty with new programs

Assemblyman Billy Jones helped bring in one of the school's home growing systems. These additions are used by students in the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program to grow different greens, such as lettuce and herbs. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — More than just the core curriculum is being taught inside the Beekmantown Central School District walls.

Superintendent Dan Mannix gave newly elected Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) a tour of the district’s efforts to provide students with skill building and life experience.

“Nowadays, you need to have a pretty wide skill set in order to be successful,” Mannix said. “That’s what we’re providing for our students.”

The first stop on the tour was Brandon Trinkle’s classroom, where his high school students were getting ready to start growing a variety of greens, including lettuce and herbs.

Those greens will stay in the classroom until around spring when those plants will be transferred to the school’s new greenhouse.

This class is part of the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program, an offering that just started this year to teach subjects like gardening and landscaping, as well as welding and small engine repair.

High School Principal Justin Gardner said the overall goal of Trinkle’s class is for the students to eventually sell the goodies they grow.

Assemblyman Billy Jones tried an Eagle Treat made by the Beekmantown student body. Eagle Treats are homemade peanut butter dog biscuits made in house. Photo by Teah Dowling

The district already accomplished the goal of teaching kids how to produce, market and sell something with the Eagle Treats.

“My dog goes nuts over these,” said Mannix.

Eagle Treats are handmade peanut butter dog biscuits made and sold by the student body.

Students make the snacks using an in-house recipe and specialty waffle-like irons. The students then sell them for fundraisers and organizations like the Elmore SPCA. During this holiday season, the students sold almost 6,000 in one month, said high school teacher Keith LaPier.

Jones found them so tempting that he tried one for himself.

“They weren’t bad at all,” he said.

Assemblyman Billy Jones got an inside look of the Eagle Mart — a student-run convenience store that sells bottled drinks and pre-packaged snacks. Photo by Teah Dowling

The tour continued outside the classroom into the hallways where students were running the Eagle Mart and Red & Gray Café, a convenience stand that sells bottled drinks and pre-packaged snacks. The Red and Gray Café is a small coffee shop that also sells hot chocolate.

“There’s normally a line of students every morning in front of these places,” Gardner said. “We sometimes have to shoo them away to make sure they get to their classes on time.”

There, the student employees grades 9 to 12 run the show by taking orders and giving back change – exposing them to real-life experience that can be put on resumes.

Wood shopping, crystal chandelier making and more were also featured.

Jones expressed how impressed he was at the end of the tour.

“We need vocational education and we need skill building in classrooms,” he said. “And Beekmantown is doing a lot of innovative things to do just that.”