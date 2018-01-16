Beekmantown, Chazy residents renew call for special election

× Residents and officials from the towns of Beekmantown and Chazy again called on the legislature last week to hold a special election rather than appointing someone to represent Area 3. Joey Trombley, pictured, asked that the decision be turned to the voters of Chazy and Beekmantown. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Town officials from Beekmantown and Chazy are waiting for the county legislature to make a decision on who will represent them in the vacant Area 3 legislative chair.

Residents and town officials piled into the legislative chambers again last Wednesday, the second time the group has publicly asked for the legislature to consider holding a special election rather than appointing someone to fill the seat vacated by Beekmantown Supervisor Sam Dyer.

Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1), who previously said that a decision on an appointment was expected by Jan. 10, deferred comment to Majority Leader Patty Waldron (Area 6), who said that they still haven’t made a decision but it’s coming shortly.

“You’re all here because the people of your districts put you here,” Chazy resident Joey Trombley told legislators. “Let the people of Area 3 have their vote.”

Terry Sears, who has served on the Beekmantown Town Board for nearly two decades, echoed his comments.

“I feel that the people of Beekmantown and Chazy deserve to say who gets this seat.”

According to a local law passed in 1995, the legislature must appoint someone, by majority vote, to fill the vacancy within 30 days.

If they fail to do so, a special election must be held within 90 days.

The clock is ticking: the legislature has just one more regular session before the 30-day appointment period ends on Jan. 30.

“We have not decided (on an appointment) yet,” Waldron told The Sun.

If a special election is held, the towns where the election is held will be responsible for paying for it.

According to former Chazy Town Supervisor Mark Henry, who left office this past December, that money has already been built into the town’s budget.

He told The Sun that the cost of holding a special election would be around $6,000 — split between the two towns, he estimates an impact of $3,000 to each town.

“That’s already built into the tax rate,” he said.

Dyer resigned from his seat on the legislature after securing a new position as Beekmantown Supervisor. He took office in Beekmantown on Jan. 1.

His term on the legislature was set to continue until 2019. An appointment to fill the vacancy would serve until the next election.