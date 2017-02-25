Beekmantown Elementary completes new mural

× Expand Photo provided The Beekmantown Elementary mural was completed last week by a local artist and around 450 students.

WEST CHAZY — Beekmantown Elementary is now a little more colorful thanks to a new mural.

Lorrie Mandigo, a local artist, enlisted the help of hundreds of students to complete the art, located near the main entrance.

Mandigo and the students started painting the mural last November.

The mural, which stretches wall-to-wall, shows the elementary school being overrun by well-known superheroes. Batman, Spiderman, The Hulk and Wonder Woman are just a few characters.

“Originally, it was just going to be the superheroes,” Mandigo said. “But we wanted to make sure all the students participated.”

The creative process took place during lunch breaks after the students finished eating. Mandigo said she set up specific tasks for each grade level, while she focused on the details like each brick on the school.

The piece of artwork incorporated the elementary school’s three goals — be responsible, be respectful and be a problem solver — and this year’s superhero theme.

“We want to teach our kids that learning is our superpower,” said Beekmantown Elementary Principal Sarah Paquette.

The next mural, Paquette said, will be in Cumberland Head Elementary, with liftoff beginning in March.

Two Beekmantown Elementary students are helping to paint The Hulk in the new mural.

Mandigo said she’s designing the mural now to showcase characters from several Dr. Seuss books, like “The Cat in the Hat” and “The Lorax.”

“Each student will have the opportunity to paint,” she said. “I love painting and I want to share it with as many people as I can.”

The mural was created in part by the district’s Extended Learning Time grant and in collaboration with the Strand Center for the Arts.

“It turned out to be really amazing,” Paquette said. “And it was a great opportunity for the kids.”