Beekmantown faulted in state audit

× Expand Beekmantown was faulted in a state audit report released last month, which showed that the town’s highway department had overspent for fuel by over $21,000 and the town clerk failed to adhere to a number of state standards.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Town of Beekmantown has been faulted in an audit by the state Comptroller’s Office for failing to procure goods in accordance with mandated competitive bidding requirements — including $40,387 to purchase a new 2017 pickup truck.

The lack of competitive bidding also resulted in the town spending $21,287 more than necessary for diesel fuel purchases.

As part of the report, the town clerk was also faulted for failing to record all purchases in a timely manner and for neglecting to prepare accountability analyses.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT OVERSPENDS

State auditors found that the Beekmantown Highway Department failed to purchase diesel fuel from a county or state-contracted provider, effectively overspending for fuel by about $21,287 between January 2015 and May 2017.

The report also revealed that the highway department purchased a $40,387 pickup truck from a provider that wasn’t state-contracted (though auditors couldn’t find a comparable truck through state- or county-contracts to determine whether a lower price could’ve been found).

“The (town board) and highway superintendent have not assured residents that the pickup truck purchase was made in the most prudent and economical manner,” read the report, which was released last month.

Highway Superintendent Roger Perry said that the truck had been an emergency purchase.

The town board, he said in his official response, failed to classify it as such in their resolution to purchase the vehicle.

“Future emergency purchases will be clearly identified to the (town board) when authorization is requested,” Perry wrote.

Purchases that aren’t an emergency, he said, will be made using state vendors or other law-abiding procedures.

Regarding the diesel fuel, the audit determined the town failed to take advantage of a contract with a vendor under a county arrangement. Doing so would have allowed the town to buy fuel at a price 25 cents per gallon less than their former arrangement.

TOWN CLERK CITED

Town Clerk Kelly LaFountain was criticized for failing to record deposits and file reports accurately and within a set time frame; for failing to present supporting documents for cash deposits; and for not preparing accountability analyses, all of which resulted in an unidentified balance of $1,100.