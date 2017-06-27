Beekmantown High graduates Class of ‘17

× Beekmantown Central School students celebrated the end of their high school careers on June 23 at the Beekmantown High School Gym. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

BEEKMANTOWN — “Success isn’t guaranteed, but it’s possible.”

This is what Windy Hoag — an honor graduate at Beekmantown Central School — told her classmates last Friday.

“You’re all able to do what you want, as long as you like doing it and work hard enough,” she said. “Whether you want to become an animator, a physicist, a sports person, or go straight to the workforce — if you give it your all, you can succeed.”

Beekmantown Central School’s Class of 2017 — 139 students in total — celebrated the end of their high school career on June 23.

The commencement ceremony, held in the school’s gym, was packed — hundreds of families, friends, teachers and staff made an appearance to show their support for the newly-minted alumni.

An overflow room held dozens more.

“You are each sitting in your seats right now with the ability to make your life memorable, to one day sit at your child’s graduation, or to travel the world,” said Alexis Marking, an honor student. “Remember how much prior moments have meant to you and who you’ve become. We all can be extraordinary if time permits.”

The school doesn’t name a valedictorian and salutatorian, but a group of honor students are named every year.

Students then vote for classmates to speak at their graduation ceremony.

“Beekmantown High School will provide all of us with a sense of nostalgia one day, despite the fact that many of us are more than willing to begin our next adventure,” said Marking.

“Although each of us will remember our high school in a distinct respect, for some, Beekmantown will always be a beacon of emanating light... We are all destined to be great if we are willing to try.”

× Honor students received their diplomas from High School Principal Justin Gardner at the Beekmantown High School graduation on June 23. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

THE MOST MEANINGFUL LIFE

For Honor Student Jacob Phaneuf, the memories he made at Beekmantown High School will live with him forever:

“The way I see it, the more memories you can make in your lifetime, the more meaningful life is. And isn’t that the ultimate goal, not to drive the nicest car or own the biggest house, but to have the most meaningful life?”

As one student received their diploma, a mother leapt from her seat for a photo — tears rolling down her cheeks, a bittersweet smile on her face — her child now grown.

“No matter where you go, whom you meet, or what you do with your life, your memories will be with you until the end, and they can never be taken away. Even when you have nothing else, you will always have your memories,” said Phaneuf.