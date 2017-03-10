Beekmantown High School students gear up for “Annie” production

× Bryn Walsh and Drama Club Director Alison Menard’s dog Moose, will be playing Annie and Sandy during this year’s production of “Annie the Musical.” Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — Almost everyone has witnessed the popular musical Annie, named for the 11-year-old optimistic orphan who longed for a home and to be loved.

The iconic 1980s play including the singing curly-haired redhead will be performed by the Beekmantown High School Drama Club during a three-day run starting March 31.

Bryn Walsh is the courageous ninth-grader taking on the daunting lead role of Annie.

“This is my first production in high school and I love it,” said Walsh, who’s participated in several other elementary and middle school productions.

“It’s my dream to sing and act.”

Like in the original musical, Annie sings and dances in almost every number, making the part a challenging one for Walsh, but she is facing it head on.

× During rehearsal on Monday, six young girls playing orphans in the production sang and danced to “It’s a Hard Knock Life.” This is only one of the scenes in the musical where students are required to sing, dance and act at the same time. Photo by Teah Dowling

During rehearsal on Monday, six young girls playing orphans in the production sang “It’s a Hard Knock Life” while senior Roscoe Duquette watched from the sidelines, waiting her time to shine.

Duquette, who is new to theatrical productions, will be tackling the role of Rooster Hannigan, Miss Hannigan’s evil twin brother that puts Annie in danger toward the end of the musical.

Unlike Walsh, Duquette hasn’t spent much time on stage. In fact, the new actor joined the Drama Club just last year.

“I used to be a very shy person,” Duquette said, noting she joined the Drama Club to “branch out.”

Tenth-grader Joshua Bouchard also eagerly waited for his turn to get on stage.

Bouchard has participated in several school productions and will be playing radio host Bert Healy, who sings a solo later in the production.

“It’s going to be my first solo,” he said. And April 2 is his birthday, which means all his family and friends will watching his performance.

“Singing is what I do every day,” he said. “The fear of being in front of so many people is heavy, but this is going to be my moment and I can’t wait.”

Senior Kiersten Harvey, who’s playing Oliver Warbucks’ private secretary Grace Farrell, said she hopes many people will come out to see all the showings.

“We’ve [the drama club] kind of been under the radar for awhile now,” she said. “This is our chance to show that Beekmantown has a good musical program.”

Drama Club Director Alison Menard agreed.

“There hasn’t been a good family show for awhile,” Menard said. “We thought it would be a good idea to bring one back to the area.”

Several students said the difficulty of the play alone should attract a big audience.

The performance requires the 30-member cast to sing, dance while maneuvering through big set changes handled by a 20-member crew. The cast members also needs to dance with props like laundry baskets and cleaning trays, Menard said.

And who can forget about the biggest prop of all —Sandy, the blonde, curly-haired dog that steals Annie’s heart.

That role will be played by Menard’s dog Moose — a hyperactive black lab who loves to jump and eat cheese sticks.

Menard said this is Moose’s big debut as he will be featured in some of the musical’s most iconic scenes, including the one where Annie sings “Tomorrow” with her canine pal.

The first run-through of this scene had Walsh trying to handle Moose as the pooch got distracted by his owner and the smell of McDonald’s food.

“Annie the Musical” will take place in the Beekmantown High School Auditorium on March 31 at 7 p.m.; April 1 at 7 p.m.; and April 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $6 per person at the door. Flowers for the cast will also be on sale. The play is suitable for all ages.

MEET THE CAST AND CREW

Tara Allen, Elijah Barcomb, Rachel Barnes, Joshua Bouchard, Troy Bulris, Katelynn Bowen, Kelly Castine, Clarissa Chambers, Kameron Couture, Austin Cruz, Benjamin Delisle, Cole Denton, Lily Denton, Sierra Deyo, Lauralynn Doty, Abigail Dufresne, Roscoe Duquette, Megan Frederick, Brenna Fuller, Hailey Gagnier, Linzi Garden, Kelcie Gaudette, Kayler Grizzle, Kiersten Harvey, Tavin Head, Brianna Hooper, Taylor James, Zander LaDuke, Montana Lucia, Mylee Marin, Dayna Mieles, Julia Mull, Laura Norman, Ryan Northrup, Jillian Magoo, Christine Parmeter, Mariah Parmeter, Marissa Parmeter, Steven Perry, Edith Rabideau, Alibra Rodriguez, Madeline Rasmussen, Ireland Sample, Felicity Sanger, Jaylen Simpson, Madison Strack, Sarah Tisdale, Andrew Vainer, Bryn Walsh, Gracie Walters, Lauren Winterbottom and Matthew Wood.