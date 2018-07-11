Beekmantown High welcomes new principal

BEEKMANTOWN | Beekmantown High students will see a new face at the helm of their school next semester.

Matthew Bezio, 33, a Peru native, will take the school’s top slot on Sunday as the new principal for Beekmantown High School.

“I look forward to collaborating with Superintendent (Daniel) Mannix, teachers, staff, parents and community members to further advance the educational opportunities that Beekmantown offers for every student,” Bezio told The Sun.

His hiring at Beekmantown marks a return to the North Country:

Bezio previously served as assistant principal for the Palm Beach County School District in Delray Beach, Florida.

Before that he was a district administrator in Boynton Beach, Florida and an educator for 10 years in a variety of positions.

“I think this is a great opportunity to come back and be a part of the progressive atmosphere at Beekmantown,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of this community.”

He’ll take over for outgoing principal Justin Gardner, who took a position last Sunday as the new superintendent for Willsboro Central School District in Essex County.

“We remain thankful for three great years from Principal Gardner’s leadership. His dedicated service to our students, programming, teachers and commitment to our mission made a significant impact on hundreds of students, alumni, parents and teachers,” Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Daniel Mannix said in a statement.

“We are thrilled for Matthew to join our school community and are confident he will enhance what we offer our students at Beekmantown High School.”

Bezio is known for coordinating “several school-wide initiatives centered around college readiness and school-wide positive behavior culture,” according to Mannix.

While a student at Peru Central School, Bezio was an all-star athlete in baseball, football and basketball, and was named to the Peru Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

DISTRICT WELCOMES NEW SUPER ASSISTANT

Polly Tavernia was also named the district’s new assistant superintendent of special services.

“Ms. Tavernia brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this important position and was the unanimous choice of each committee during the hiring process,” Mannix said in a statement.

Tavernia previously served as the director of pupil personnel at the school.

She has worked in the special education division of Champlain Valley Education Services, and as a caseworker for the Department of Social Services.

Tavernia takes over for LeeAnn Short.