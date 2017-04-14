Beekmantown historian comes up with regional map idea

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Beekmantown Town Historian Gary VanCour came up with the idea of a regional map after seeing the popularity of the Battle of Plattsburgh’s centennial celebration map that showcased all the sites that saw activity during that time.

BEEKMANTOWN — A local town historian has come up with an idea on how to attract more tourists to the tri-county area:

A map that highlights all of the historical sights across the region.

Beekmantown Town Historian Gary VanCour, Clinton County Historian Anastasia Pratt and the North Country Chamber of Commerce are all working together to create a tool designed to assist tourists in discovering the region’s history.

The North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm, along with the sites from Keeseville to Champlain that played a big role during the time when slaves tried to reach Canada for freedom, could be featured, said VanCour.

“This area has this huge history and there’s a real interest in this,” he said. “And I think that interest is growing.”

From Battle of Plattsburgh sites to iron industry towns like Lyon Mountain, VanCour said there’s over 100 places to visit across the region.

In 2014, the region brought in more than $1.3 billion over a four-year span in direct visitor spending, an increase of more than 14 percent since 2010, according to the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Agriculture, outdoor recreation and history are the top three economic drivers, said North Country Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Kristy Kennedy.

“History is one of our strong cores and maps are really the way to showcase it,” she said. “We’re in the beginning stages of creating this map.”

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is looking into the potential costs of rolling out this tool, which would be available on paper, online and via app.

Clinton County Historian Anastasia Pratt is in the process of gathering data from local town historians and historical references to put together a preliminary plan.

Pratt said she’s hopeful to present that plan to Clinton County’s operations committee on May 10.

If the county approves the project, the goal is to have the map completed by this year’s annual Battle of Plattsburgh celebration, which is slated for Sept. 7-10.

“We’re looking for a very fast turnaround,” Pratt said. “But it seems pretty clear to me that we will have a map.”

The Clinton County Historian’s office is seeking the help of town historians in compiling information. For more information or to submit something, call 565-4749.