Beekmantown residents await salt study

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road has been the target of blame by most residents for their well water contamination problems. Next month, construction will start on the building to cover the pile.

BEEKMANTOWN — Residents are continuing to await state approval of a plan that would remediate salt contamination issues that have tainted their water supplies.

But they’re starting to lose their patience.

“There’s been zero information in months,” Kevin Sponable said at last week’s town board meeting. “We’re severely impacted by this and we haven’t heard a thing.”

Sponable, who lives on Ashley Road, appeared at the town hall in December with a yellow rusted dish rack, showing the effect his contaminated well water has had on his appliances.

Sally Yanulavich said she can’t drink or cook with her water.

The Haynes Road resident said she is forced to haul gallons of water from a spring in Cadyville and Plattsburgh Water Systems on Boynton Avenue.

“I’ve been doing this for years because my water is very salty,” she said. “I haven’t asked the town for reimbursement, but my hope is that they’ll take responsibility and find a solution.”

AWAITING PLAN

Town officials sent the plan to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) over a month ago to mitigate this problem.

The proposal includes testing wells, remediation plans and future safeguards against contamination.

Both the DEC and CCHD have yet to approve and give comments to Beekmantown officials on the plan.

The CCHD forwarded their comments to DEC for review, said John Kanoza of the environmental health and safety division in an email.

“The NYSDEC has primary jurisdiction in this matter and as such, future actions and efforts associated with this matter will be under the authority of NYSDEC,” Kanoza said.

DEC spokesman David Winchell said the agency is still reviewing the request.

“The DEC is currently reviewing the town of Beekmantown’s plans and expects to complete its review and respond to the town within a few weeks,” he said via email.

CURRENT EFFORTS

Officials have already identified two possible sources of contamination: the roads and the exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road.

Construction on a new storage facility will begin next month.

Several homeowners on Haynes Road, Ashley Road and Spellman Road have reported contamination problems, as has the Beekmantown Recreation Park and Pavillion.

Town officials don’t have an exact number on how many people are impacted.

Approximately $150,000 in the state’s budget was allocated to perform a road salt study, which will identify the most affected areas and find ways to mitigate the problem.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) told the Sun that the study will look into how large the problem is and how to address water contaminants already present in local municipalities, like Beekmantown and Saranac.

“It’s turned into a big problem,” Jones said. “And we plan to fix it.”