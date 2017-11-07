Beekmantown reveals tentative 2018 budget

× Expand File photo/Stock Beekmantown’s tentative budget shows that homeowners may see a tax rate increase of 3.5 percent.

BEEKMANTOWN | The town’s tentative 2018 spending plan reveals a slight tax rate increase of 3.5 percent for the highway and general funds.

For a resident whose home is assessed at $100,000, this increase will amount to around $20 next year, not including special district fees.

Total appropriations clock in at $2,652,822.

The town’s 2018 budget is under the state tax cap, according to Secretary to the Supervisor Susan Proctor.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

(current year/next year)

The proposed tax rate next year is $5.56, not including special districts. This year the tax rate was $5.36, an increase of 3.5 percent. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $20 increase.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$2,652,822

Total tax levy:

$1,937,967, or 73 percent of appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$187,611

Public hearing:

A public hearing was set for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., according to Secretary to the Supervisor Susan Proctor.