Beekmantown reveals tentative 2018 budget

Beekmantown’s tentative budget shows that homeowners may see a tax rate increase of 3.5 percent.
BEEKMANTOWN | The town’s tentative 2018 spending plan reveals a slight tax rate increase of 3.5 percent for the highway and general funds.
For a resident whose home is assessed at $100,000, this increase will amount to around $20 next year, not including special district fees.
Total appropriations clock in at $2,652,822.
The town’s 2018 budget is under the state tax cap, according to Secretary to the Supervisor Susan Proctor.
Budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
(current year/next year)
The proposed tax rate next year is $5.56, not including special districts. This year the tax rate was $5.36, an increase of 3.5 percent. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $20 increase.
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$2,652,822
Total tax levy:
$1,937,967, or 73 percent of appropriations.
Total fund balance usage:
$187,611
Public hearing:
A public hearing was set for Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., according to Secretary to the Supervisor Susan Proctor.