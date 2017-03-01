Beekmantown salt plan submitted to DEC

× Town of Beekmantown officials have been working on finding a solution to solve the salt contamination issue around the community. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — An engineering firm studying why salt is contaminating local wells has delivered their report to the state.

AES Northeast submitted the study to the state Department of Environmental Conservation last week. The goal of the study includes testing wells, remediation plans and future safeguards against contamination.

Beekmantown Supervisor Dennis Relation said no additional information will be made available until the report is approved by the DEC.

Several homeowners on Haynes Road, Ashley Road and Spellman Road have reported contamination problems, as has the Beekmantown Recreation Park and Pavilion.

Salt leaking into drinking water makes it undrinkable and affects households appliances, like dishwashers, and residents are affected because they need to purchase drinking and washing water.

Sally Yanulavich first addressed her concerns to the town last September, and the Haynes Road resident addressed board members for the third time last week.

“I just want to make sure they remember me,” she told the Sun.

Yanulavich said she would continue going to the board meetings until something’s done about her salty water supply.

Town officials don’t have an exact number on how many people are affected.

× The salt and sand pile located on Spellman Road in Beekmantown has been the target of blame from several residents for their salty drinking water supply. Photo by Teah Dowling

Officials have already identified two possible sources of contamination: the roads and the exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road, which the town will soon remediate with a new storage facility. Construction on that project is slated to begin in May.

Salt runoff from roads is a county-wide issue, said Clinton County Area 6 Legislator Patty Waldron, and has affected other communities, including Saranac.

Clinton County, said the lawmaker, have been reducing the amount of salt being dumped on county roads and are in discussion to figure out ways to further reduce salt on every road in the county.