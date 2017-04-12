Beekmantown still waiting for natural gas expansion

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Town officials are awaiting the arrival of natural gas into the town. NYSEG has to complete several tasks before beginning construction, which is yet to be determined.

BEEKMANTOWN — Town officials are still eagerly waiting for their turn to receive natural gas by NYSEG.

The project would stand provide service to Beekmantown Central School District, local businesses, and the industrial park located in Beekmantown.

About 300 homes would also be linked up.

Doing so would provide an alternative to other energy sources, including costly fuel oil and propane.

The town signed off on a franchise agreement with the provider June 2015, a task that took over 20 years to complete.

But little progress has been made since then, said board members at their meeting last month.

NYSEG must now complete an economic analysis and engineering study, said Juanita Washington, a spokesman for the company, in an email. “We expect to complete that work this spring.”

The proposed project included hooking up to an existing line in the town of Plattsburgh to provide natural gas to properties on Durand Road, Route 22, Haynes Road and Spellman Road, according to meeting minutes.

The timeline for the installation of natural gas lines is yet to be set due to the pending completion of the study and analysis, said Washington.

WAITING A LONG TIME

Beekmantown’s efforts to make the switch from oil and propane to natural gas started in 1990 when the town board signed its first franchise agreement with NYSEG.

Construction was set to take place three years afterward.

“There were a number of contributing factors that impacted the expansion project,” said Washington, “including the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.”

Discussions between the town and NYSEG started back up again in 2011 when Town Supervisor Dennis Relation started examining the possibility of putting down a natural gas line down for the arrival of the Gateway Industrial Park on Spellman Road.

That fell through the cracks, said Town Councilor Michael Morales in an email. “NYSEG would not move on natural gas service to Beekmantown unless there was a demand from potential users for natural gas in Beekmantown.”

NYSEG sent out a survey in 2014, in which 40 percent of the town residents responded. Over 100 of them wanted natural gas; 13 favored the idea; and six shot it down.

Despite the interest, the Beekmantown expansion project is still moving slowly, while neighboring municipalities are well underway with their projects.

ONGOING EXPANSION PROJECTS

Several natural gas expansion projects have taken place throughout Clinton County.

Lines have been placed in Plattsburgh, Dannemora, Peru and Champlain.

As of 2015, Washington said more than 300 customers are being served in these areas.

Saranac is targeted for its first natural gas expansion this year, according to the NYSEG website. Additional lines are also set to be placed in Peru and Plattsburgh.

Schuyler Falls is currently working with NYSEG to get natural gas in the town, an effort that began about six years ago.

All of NYSEG’s gas expansion projects, so far, have come at no extra cost to the municipalities.

Taxpayers hooking up only need to pay when their property does not fall within 100 feet of the main line.

Interested customers can see how much funds could be saved on NYSEG’s website through a calculator that takes a household’s current substance and its usage and compares it to natural gas rates.

On average, Washington said residential customers switching from fuel oil to natural gas could save an estimate of more than $600 annually, and those switching from propane to natural gas could save an estimate of more than $2,500 a year, based on recent natural gas, fuel oil and propane prices.

For more information, email mlkeenan@nyseg.com or visit nyseg.com.