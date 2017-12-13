Beekmantown student collects toys for underprivileged kids

× Beekmantown student Emily Estes, 16, spearheaded a local charity effort called “Teens for the Marines and Toys for Tots” over five years ago. Estes last Tuesday held a screening of “Polar Express” at Cumberland 12 in Plattsburgh to benefit her toy drive. Nearly 350 residents turned out to support the cause. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | What started as a mother’s challenge to her kids to change the world has become, for one local 16 year old, a joyful holiday tradition.

Beekmantown Central School student Emily Estes started her first charity drive over five years ago in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

“When I started, I thought, ‘I want to help, but I’m only 12,’” she said.

Her mother, Carol Estes, challenged her to help out.

“My mom suggested doing something locally,” she said.

That’s when Teens for Marines and Toys for Tots was born.

It’s under this name that Estes both collects toys for local children — which she donates to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau — and signs cards for U.S. Marines stationed overseas in collaboration with Holiday Mail for Heroes.

For her, these philanthropic endeavors have become a passion.

“It feels so nice just to help out,” she said.

Last Tuesday marked the third year that Estes has collaborated with Cumberland 12, a locally-owned theater in Plattsburgh, for a family-friendly movie screening to support her toy drive.

The special screening of the 2004 holiday film “Polar Express” last year brought countless toys, which residents donated in exchange for movie tickets.

“We donated over seven shopping carts full of toys (to the Christmas Bureau) last year,” said Carol Estes.

Over 300 people turned out for this year’s screening.

Speaking with a reporter while simultaneously passing out tickets for the show, Estes looked touched as a group of employees from the Clinton County Correctional Facility handed over a few bags of toys.

The county employees said that through their Make A Difference Day, they were able to raise $300 to purchase toys for Estes’ drive, along with $250 for the North Country Honor Flight, who were also in attendance that night.

Estes grinned ear to ear, thanking everyone for their contributions as the pile of toys behind her grew steadily larger.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to Estes’ toy drive can find the teen’s organization online by searching “Teens for the Marines Toys for Tots” on Facebook.