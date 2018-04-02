Beekmantown supervisor calls on legislature to fund special election

× Expand File photo Beekmantown Town Supervisor Samuel Dyer, pictured here speaking before the county legislature in January, called on county lawmakers to consider refunding his town for the cost to hold a special election.

BEEKMANTOWN | A town supervisor last week implored the county legislature to consider reimbursing his town for the recent special election.

Beekmantown Town Supervisor Samuel Dyer, a former legislator for Area 3, told county lawmakers last Wednesday that the town hadn’t budgeted for the cost of holding a special election and asked that the county reimburse the town.

“I ask that the pay you would’ve given to an appointment’s salary go toward Beekmantown,” Dyer said at the regular session on March 29.

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, the estimated cost of the special election is around $6,000 to be split between Beekmantown and Chazy.

Towns are legally obligated to budget for election expenses.

Beekmantown allocated $18,517 for elections this fiscal year, according to town budget documents, a nearly 30 percent increase over last year, where the town allocated $14,251.

Multiple county legislators expressed confusion over Dyer’s comments.

“I don’t understand what he’s talking about,” Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9) said, asking that Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) allow Dyer to continue speaking beyond his allocated time.

Republican Election Commissioner Gregory Campbell told The Sun that he had notified town officials last year of the possibility of a special election if Dyer was elected Beekmantown supervisor and legislators decided against an appointment for the subsequent Area 3 vacancy.

“They’re legally obligated to budget for any election,” he said.

McManus halted discussion and asked that the matter be taken up at the county’s finance subcommittee on April 10, cautioning his colleagues that if the county were to agree to a reimbursement, it could open up the county to similar requests in the future.

“All I’m going to say is that this could set a precedent,” he said.

The winner of the March 27 special election, which will fill the Area 3 vacancy on the county legislature left by Dyer’s election to Beekmantown’s top slot in January, is still undecided.

From 980 reported ballots, Republican Mark Henry leads Democrat Jerry Marking by just 10 votes. The Clinton County Board of Elections is set to count over 51 absentees and affidavit ballots on April 3, after this edition went to print.