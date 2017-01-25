Beekmantown to take out $1 million bond for salt storage facility

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling A 50-foot exposed sand and salt pile sits behind the town highway garage. Some residents believe heavy winds blowing at the pile is one of the causes of their well contamination.

BEEKMANTOWN — The salty issue facing the community today is one step closer to being addressed.

Last week, the town board unanimously agreed to take out a $1 million bond to start construction on the new storage facility, which will cover the 50-foot exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road.

The $500,000 grant awarded by the state last fall will go toward the debt payment. The rest will come from the taxpayers at a cost yet to be determined by the town, said Supervisor Dennis Relation, unless other grant funding becomes available.

“The board is concerned and we are responding,” Relation said. “We want to move ahead to come to the bottom of this issue.”

This mountain of sediments has been the target of blame from several residents for their salty drinking water.

“There’s obviously a problem,” said Kevin Sponable, who lives on Ashley Road. “Something needs to be done about this.”

Sally Yanulavich, who voiced concerns back in September, made a second appearance at a town council meeting last week to demand updates.

“Nothing has been done,” she said. “And I still have salty water.”

Yanulavich said most of her neighbors along Haynes Road have been foaming at the mouth.

West Chazy resident Joe Fredette, who lives across the road from Yanulavich, said he’s one of the few lucky ones who haven’t tasted salt in his drinking supply.

At least, not yet.

Supervisor Dennis Relation said the town is in the midst of forming a plan to identify the most affected areas and take action before this problem spreads.

That action plan could include testing wells and surveying residents on their water supply.

Town officials hired AES Northeast to spearhead this effort.

Once a plan is developed, which is anticipated to be completed sometime in early February, it has to be approved by the state and Clinton County Health Department, said Relation.

Testing wells all over Beekmantown is more than likely going to be part of that plan, said Relation, along with finding out where the salt is coming from, which is a toss up between the large sediment pile and the road.

Besides Yanulavich’s and Sponable’s properties, signs were put up late last year at the Beekmantown Recreation Park and Pavilion to not drink the water since it was also found to be contaminated with salt.

Relation said his hope is to terminate this issue before it becomes worst.

“We’re not going to drag our feet,” he said. “But we need to get more information in order to move forward.”

The town is encouraging any residents who are facing these same issues to approach the board.

Once the bond is secured, the town plans on opening up bids for construction on the salt and sand storage facility. Relation said he anticipates construction to start this May and end in September.

For more information or updates, visit www.townofbeekmantown.com.