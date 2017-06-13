Beekmantown to test wells in salt search

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road has been the target of blame by most residents for their well water contamination problems. Next month, construction will start on the building to cover the pile.

BEEKMANTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has approved Beekmantown’s plan to remediate salt issues at the properties located near the town’s municipal salt storage area.

The first phase of the plan includes testing water in numerous sites every quarter over a two-year period. Once the source of contamination is found, town officials can come up with a plan on how to solve the issue.

The town board unanimously approved to move forward with the plan at a work session last week.

Homeowners on Haynes, Ashley and Spellman Roads have long complained about contamination issues.

But engineers still haven’t pinpointed the exact cause.

“We need to find out where it’s coming from and whether the town is the reason for the contamination,” said Wayne Ryan, an engineer with AES Northeast. “It’s going to take a while to complete, but once we do, then we can move forward.”

AES Northeast said they will test soil and water from 19 different spots, including around Ray Brook and in private and town-owned wells.

Seven new monitoring wells will be drilled on town property.

The town will submit a sampling report every three months to the DEC and the Clinton County Health Department. The first report is due next month.

Town or AES Northeast officials said they do not have an exact number on how many people are impacted.

Costs are expected to be just under $30,000 for the installment of new wells and the first round of sampling and $4,000 every round afterwards.

Town officials did not state during the work session where the money will come from.

“We would like to move as fast possible,” said Ryan. “It needs to be done.”

Beekmantown Recreation Park and Pavilion and Highway Garage have also reported issues.

Officials have already identified two possible sources of contamination: the roads and the exposed salt and sand pile on Spellman Road.

“We know that there are several wells affected,” said Ryan. “We’re just not sure by what.”

AES Northeast Engineer Ryan Davies told the Sun construction of a new storage facility will begin next month and be completed by September. Right now, they are in the process of awarding bids.

AES officials are currently looking for homeowners willing to get their wells tested. To volunteer or learn more information about the salt mitigation plan, call 561-1598.