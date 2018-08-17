Beeman pours spirits at Adirondack Lanes

× John Beeman sets up one of his famous lemon drop martinis at the Adirondack Lanes bowling alley. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | A man and a woman walk into a bar.

That’s when the fun starts — and that’s no joke.

Bartender John Beeman reaches across the glossy wood to give the man a bear hug and sets the woman up with one of his specialties, a lemon drop martini. The couple want to know how one of the North Country’s legendary bartenders has ended up here, at Adirondack Lanes, a historic bowling alley just west of town.

“It was easy,” Beeman said. “I just put my truck in neutral and let it roll over the bank.”

For once, Beeman is not kidding.

Beeman’s former haunt was the Sentinel Grill, next door and up a steep hill from Adirondack Lanes. When Sentinel was sold to become the new Emerald’s 2, Beeman struck up a conversation with Donna Fleury, who owns Adirondack Lanes along with her brother, Don Gijanto Jr.

As the lanes were getting ready for their fall leagues, it seemed like a natural fit that’s worked out for both.

“He very much has a following,” Fleury said. “He’s quick-witted and is everybody’s friend five minutes after he’s met them.”

Beeman, 49, began tending bar at Doc’s in 1993, and excluding a stint in the Midwest has been behind one bar or another in the North Country ever since.

The secrets to the job, he says, are remembering what people drink and being a mental chameleon — being conversant in a broad array of topics, from sports to fishing holes to engine repair.

It’s paid off, and Beeman says he has gotten a great reception at his new location.

“It’s been more than heartwarming,” he said. “The people are awesome and very loyal.”

The lively banter begins at 4 p.m., when he begins his shift.

“Happy hour is my gig,” he said before allowing that “every hour is happy.”

Like all good bartenders, he has a sense of the community, knows what people are talking about and follows the stories of individuals as they pursue work or romance. As for himself, Beeman says he seldom has bad days, but on the rare occasions he does, the customers immediately pick him up.

Adirondack Lanes was opened in 1954 by Don Gijanto Sr., and with a brief exception has been in the family ever since. The bowling runs September through April, and Fleury said there are leagues open for people of all abilities. The lanes also offer free lessons and offer a fully stocked pro shop. And now it has Beeman.

“People come just to see him,” Fleury said.