Before you get a deer, you have to get a rifle

× Rick Bennett of North Creek Trading Company, located off Main Street in North Creek, has a variety of guns that can be used for deer hunting. Photo by Christopher South

NORTH CREEK | Before a hunter can takes his gun for walk, as the saying goes, he has to get one.

Rick Bennett, 58, who is from North Creek, is the owner of the North Creek Trading Company, which carries a variety of deer rifles: Henry, Ruger, Remington, Savage, Kimber, or Mossberg, to name a few.

“I sell anything I can make a buck on,” said Bennett, a former highway foreman who retired after 27 years with Warren County.

Asked about the Henry rifles, which are prominent in his store, Bennett said, “They are a good seller.”

“They are 100 percent made in the United States. Nothing at all is sourced overseas,” he said. “The workmanship is top quality, and the wood is beautiful.”

Bennett has a number of ornamental rifles, which are decorative, but also functional.

“Guys will collect them, shoot them, but not haul them off into the woods,” he said.

The guns they do take into the woods are as varied as the hunters who carry them, Bennett said.

“People hunt with everything from a .223 to .45-70, bolt action, lever action, semi-automatic... everyone has his personal preference,” he said.

Asked about the .30-30 as a “good bush gun,” Bennett disputes the popular notion that a .30-30 is a good gun to shoot in woodsy areas.

“I don’t think there is a good bush round,” he said. “There is nothing that pushes the bush aside.”

Bennett said his concept of a good bush gun is one with a short barrel that is lightweight and easy to maneuver.

While he has rifles suitable for hunting deer from 300 or 400 yards he said locally people are normally not shooting deer from those distances.

“Here, 75 yards is a long shot in the woods,” Bennett said.

Bennett said North Creek Trading Company carries a number of black powder, or muzzle loader, rifles including Thompson/Center Arms Connecticut Valley Arms (CVA). He said they are not as popular for deer hunting, but there are still a lot out there.

The muzzle-loading season ran Oct. 14-20. The regular deer season runs Oct. 21 to Dec. 3.

Bennett said some people will hunt deer with handguns, with most using a .44 caliber device. He said some people hunt deer in New York with a shotgun, but generally not by choice.

A rifle is much more efficient, he said, but there are places in New York where you have to hunt with a shotgun.

Bennett carries both new and used guns.

“You don’t really find them worn out,” he said.

The North Creek Trading Company is located at 292 Main Street, North Creek, behind the Braley and Noxon Hardware. Call (518) 251-4461.