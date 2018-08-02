Belden named leader of Ti police force

TICONDEROGA | A three-member commission leading the Town of Ticonderoga’s search for new police chief promoted Patrolman Mark Belden to the rank of sergeant Monday and named him leader of the force until a permanent chief can be found.

The move became necessary when former Chief Mike Mawn tendered his resignation effective at the end of July.

Mawn, a retired state trooper, had hoped to stay on as chief, but did not receive a two-year waiver from the state Civil Service Commission that would have allowed him to keep his trooper pension while being paid as chief.

Mawn had been serving under a six-month waiver issued in February, and the commission offered to extend the waiver by two months, something Mawn said was not acceptable.

Two-year waivers are common, but Mawn said he did not wish to go through the application process all over again in another couple of months.

Belden has passed the sergeant’s exam, but would need to have two years of supervisory experience before he would be eligible to be a chief. Commission member and Town Board member Dave Woods said another chief’s exam will be administered in March, so the town will see what happens then.

Commission and board member Joyce Cooper said civil-service requirements make it difficult for a small town to find a qualified chief, especially one that is local and in-touch with the community.

She said Mawn had been a good interim chief.

“Most everybody in town was pleased with the job he was doing,” she said. “He’s a strong leader, and I’m sorry he will not be able to continue in the job.”

In the meantime, commissioners gave Belden high marks. “He’s very conscientious, and he’s all about the police department,” Woods said.