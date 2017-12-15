Belden Noble Memorial Library surprises local author, illustrator

1 of 3
Photo by Keith Lobdell
The Essex Library honored Stephen Kellogg Dec. 9 by naming their new children’s book area the Stephen Kellogg Children’s Room. To the right of the photo is the sign Kellogg made for the library pointing the way to the children’s section.
2 of 3
Photo by Keith Lobdell
Author Stephen Kellogg reads to a group of attentive listeners at the Essex Library as part of the Magic of Christmas activities in Essex Dec. 9. Kellogg is celebrating 50 years as an author and Illustrator of children’s books that have made their way around the world.
3 of 3
Photo by Kim Dedam
Three boys, Henry, Owen and Fin explore toys and things to do in the brightly colored Steven Kellogg Children’s Room at Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex.
ESSEX | The Magic of Christmas filled the entire Belden Noble Memorial Library with bundled up kids.
The town’s annual holiday celebration, bright with races, many treats, crafts and events, included one special surprise Saturday for local author and illustrator Steven Kellogg.
It didn’t come wrapped in a bow. It came amid muffled clapping of children’s mittened hands.
Kellogg began reading from several of the 120 books he’s written and illustrated in the past 50 years. The annual Christmas in Essex storytime for kids is a recent tradition here.
Poised with marker at easel, the illustrator sketched as he read, recalling characters brought to life in a half-century’s worth of stories.
Many kids knew some of the lines by heart. Among favorites Kellogg sing-sang: “Is Your Mama a Llama?”, the rhyming guess and play story by Deborah Guarino that he illustrated.
Recent publications blended with 100-year-old children’s verse by Hilaire Belloc, an English (born French) poet of the late 19th and early 20th century.
Kellogg said he had loved the author as a child. Now, decades after the poet’s death, the illustrator has breathed some of Belloc’s words back to life.
Kellogg read from “Matilda Who Told Lies,” one of Belloc’s “Cautionary Tales for Children,” first put in print in 1907.
Other stories, such as “Tales of The Mysterious Tadpole” and “Gwot! Horribly Funny Hairticklers,” drew rapt attention and rounds of awe and laughter from about 30 children who sat nearly perfectly still and filled in sentences when they knew what was coming.
“Whoooooo’s got my Hairy Toe,” Kellogg read from the pages of the very first book he said he had illustrated back in 1967.
In George Mendoza’s story, an old, gnarled woman had found the hairy toe while picking green beans in her garden.
“GWOT!,” the woman answers an unseen being searching for its toe.
“I ATE IT.”
The children sat transfixed.
And Kellogg spelled GWOT in giant, capital letters above a sketch of that same old, gnarled woman.
In reading “Best Friends,” which Kellogg both wrote and illustrated, the author admitted his early love of pets.
“When I was a little boy, I wanted a dog very, very badly,” he told the kids.
He read about Kathy and Louise and their imaginary shared horse Golden Silverwind, but he stopped before the book’s last pages.
The children wondered, and waited.
“I’ll let you check this book out of the library and find out,” Kellogg smiled.
Kellogg’s books wait among hundreds held for children at Belden Noble. They are displayed in low-slung racks in the Children’s Room, a large and open room made welcoming and cheerful with colored rugs and short tables with toys to play with.
As the noted local author finished reading, Library Director Tom Mangano bid everyone wait.
With no pause, he dedicated the Children’s Room upstairs to Steven Kellogg.
The illustrator placed his hand to his heart, his jaw dropped.
“Wow,” he said.
“It was an idea we had on the board (of directors),” Mangano explained, unveiling a special plaque for the room on the second floor.
Asked afterward, Kellogg said he had no idea the dedication was coming.
“I’m just a great believer in our library system,” he said.
“Libraries are everyone’s mansion, warm and welcoming.”
He did, he said, finally have pet as a child.
It was a puppy named Connie.
The Steven Kellogg Children’s Room is at the top of the narrow staircase in the Belden Noble Memorial Library and adjoined by another reading room that looks out over Lake Champlain as ferries come and go.
“I’m totally honored by this,” Kellogg said.
For Belden Noble Board of Directors Chairwoman Colleen Van Hoeven, the honor is one returned.
“He has given us so much of his time and talent over the years,” she said.
“He has been a wonderful support.”
Christmas Magic at Belden Noble hovered inside even as the scores who’d gathered slowly drifted out into the keen winter air.
TURNING BACK THE PAGES
About Belden Noble Memorial Library, a brief history from library’s notes, with highlights of its long-held use by children:
“The Belden Noble Memorial Library came into existence as the Essex Free Library in 1899 when it was granted a ‘provisional’ charter by the University of the State of New York. It opened to the public December 1 of that year and received an ‘absolute’ charter in 1906.
The library is located in an old stone structure built in 1801 to house the H. &B. Noble General Store. During the mid-1800s, it included a corner set aside for books available to the public on loan.
Later, the building was made available to the Essex Free Library Association by the Noble family, which retained ownership and reserved the right to select members of the library’s board of trustees. Figuring prominently in the library’s beginnings were Mrs. Adeline Noble, Mrs. Maude Noble Harlan, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Keyser, Dr. and Mrs. D. Crawford Clark. They joined in the donation of some 400 books to get things started.
“The first known ‘Catalogue of Authors’ for the library was written anonymously in a fine Spencerian hand using both black and red inks. The catalogue lists 412 authors accounting for 1,054 volumes.
“From the beginning, major efforts were made to attract young readers. As early as 1908, children’s borrowings amounted to about half those of adults. By 1947, the ratio had increased significantly – children were borrowing almost as many books as the grownups. This may be due, at least in part, to a program initiated at the Essex School by English teacher Amy Mason. Librarian Tracy Scudder said in her annual report: “She (Mrs. Mason) advised what particular non-fiction books would be acceptable as outside reading for her classes. She displayed them on table and found them well-used by the juvenile group.”
“The following year, Librarian Scudder reported the library had become a popular meeting place for both older and adolescent groups. She added that ‘We also have tried buying picture books for the 4-6 year-olds so that their literary habits will be formed early.’
“By 1950 the importance attached to children reached the point where a rear section of the library was closed off with a glass partition and French doors to provide a separate room for them.”
— Courtesy of Tom Mangano