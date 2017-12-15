Belden Noble Memorial Library surprises local author, illustrator

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Essex Library honored Stephen Kellogg Dec. 9 by naming their new children’s book area the Stephen Kellogg Children’s Room. To the right of the photo is the sign Kellogg made for the library pointing the way to the children’s section. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Author Stephen Kellogg reads to a group of attentive listeners at the Essex Library as part of the Magic of Christmas activities in Essex Dec. 9. Kellogg is celebrating 50 years as an author and Illustrator of children’s books that have made their way around the world. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Three boys, Henry, Owen and Fin explore toys and things to do in the brightly colored Steven Kellogg Children’s Room at Belden Noble Memorial Library in Essex. Prev Next

ESSEX | The Magic of Christmas filled the entire Belden Noble Memorial Library with bundled up kids.

The town’s annual holiday celebration, bright with races, many treats, crafts and events, included one special surprise Saturday for local author and illustrator Steven Kellogg.

It didn’t come wrapped in a bow. It came amid muffled clapping of children’s mittened hands.

Kellogg began reading from several of the 120 books he’s written and illustrated in the past 50 years. The annual Christmas in Essex storytime for kids is a recent tradition here.

Poised with marker at easel, the illustrator sketched as he read, recalling characters brought to life in a half-century’s worth of stories.

Many kids knew some of the lines by heart. Among favorites Kellogg sing-sang: “Is Your Mama a Llama?”, the rhyming guess and play story by Deborah Guarino that he illustrated.

Recent publications blended with 100-year-old children’s verse by Hilaire Belloc, an English (born French) poet of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Kellogg said he had loved the author as a child. Now, decades after the poet’s death, the illustrator has breathed some of Belloc’s words back to life.

Kellogg read from “Matilda Who Told Lies,” one of Belloc’s “Cautionary Tales for Children,” first put in print in 1907.

Other stories, such as “Tales of The Mysterious Tadpole” and “Gwot! Horribly Funny Hairticklers,” drew rapt attention and rounds of awe and laughter from about 30 children who sat nearly perfectly still and filled in sentences when they knew what was coming.

“Whoooooo’s got my Hairy Toe,” Kellogg read from the pages of the very first book he said he had illustrated back in 1967.

In George Mendoza’s story, an old, gnarled woman had found the hairy toe while picking green beans in her garden.

“GWOT!,” the woman answers an unseen being searching for its toe.

“I ATE IT.”

The children sat transfixed.

And Kellogg spelled GWOT in giant, capital letters above a sketch of that same old, gnarled woman.

In reading “Best Friends,” which Kellogg both wrote and illustrated, the author admitted his early love of pets.

“When I was a little boy, I wanted a dog very, very badly,” he told the kids.