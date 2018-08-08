Beloved Mooers Forks father memorialized with ‘Run to Remember’

× Expand Photo provided The ninth annual Run to Remember returns to the U.S. Oval on Aug. 17. The event honors Doug Hoffman, pictured here four months before he passed away, and Ellen Cronk.

Photo provided Last year’s Run to Remember brought over 50 runners to the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Doug Hoffman was a family man, a nature lover to his core with plenty of jokes to tell.

It’s his family that’s behind the “Run to Remember,” an annual fun run on the U.S. Oval that aims to raise money for the Third Age Adult Day Program at the Center for Neurobehavioral Health.

The event is returning for its ninth year next Friday. Registration starts at 6 p.m.

Hoffman spent much of his life working for the state on the canal system in Lockport, before retiring in 1999 and moving to the North Country with his wife and kids.

Moving to this area had been a sort of dream come true for him: He bought a rural farmhouse, barns and all, and enjoyed a few years of relaxed retirement.

It was 2006 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

For the longest time, his family didn’t notice something was wrong.

“He joked around a lot,” said Debbie Frederick, Hoffman’s daughter. “Looking back, I can say, ‘Wow, all those times when he said he couldn’t answer a question and just sort of joked it off...’

“I realized he really couldn’t answer the question. He was covering up for his inability to just formulate words.”

When he was formally diagnosed by a doctor, that’s when it started settling in for his loved ones.

Not everyone believed he had Alzheimer’s. For some, the reality was difficult to digest, she said.

“My father didn’t participate in the Third Age program,” Frederick said.

He stayed home until March 2009, when he was admitted to the hospital and awaited placement at a nursing home.

He passed away that August, at the age of 67.

But Frederick hopes that through this fun run, her family will be able to help others struggling with the same experience she’d gone through with her father.

“One thing I learned is that there’s so little that can be done for the person,” Frederick said. “It’s everyone involved in that person’s life that has to understand what’s happening, has to modify what they’re doing to try and help that person live what life they can.”

The life of someone suffering with Alzheimer’s is unpredictable, she said.

“Everyday is a new day. One day they can do something, and the next they can’t. You just have to go with the flow and move with the changes and help them be the best person they can be.”

The ninth annual Run to Remember returns Aug. 17. Registration for the 5K run/walk around the oval is slated for 6 p.m. at the Plattsburgh City Gym.

A kid’s one-mile fun run kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Adults who choose to walk the 5K will begin at the same time. The event opens up to runners at 7 p.m.

Entry is $15 until Aug. 13, then $20 up to the day of the run. Kids ages 12 and under can register for $5.

The run is also held in honor of Ellen Cronk, a participant in the program who is living with dementia.

All proceeds from the event go directly to the Alzheimer’s Walk team Ellen’s Rebellion and become part of a larger donation to the Third Age Adult Day Program.

For more information about the race, contact Frederick at runtoremember10@gmail.com.