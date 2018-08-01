Beloved Ti resident loses battle with cancer

TICONDEROGA | Rhyan Towne, the Ticonderoga boy whose bravery and grace in the face of brain cancer captured the heart of the community, died last week at the age of 8.

His multi-year battle with the disease ended after the cancer was rediscovered in May, according to social media posts.

Despite being dealt an unfair hand, Rhyan’s years were rich, aided by a community that offered its steadfast support.

He was active in the Ticonderoga T-Ball League, and had been named a junior member of the Ticonderoga Police Department.

Area churches announced his death Sunday for those who had not already heard.

According to the Ticonderoga T-Ball League Facebook page, “The family would like the entire public to know that there will be no funeral services, but will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. at the (EMA Club on Shore Road) following Rhyan’s Ride. Friends and family are encouraged to bring a dish to share, and all your favorite memories of Rhyan as well.”

Further details were going to be made available on the league’s Facebook page.

Registration for the fourth annual Rhyan’s Ride begins at 9 a.m. at the old Wicker Ford building on Wicker Street, with “kickstands up” at 11 a.m., according to the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce website.

The league released balloons last Friday in Rhyan’s honor, and several people posted photos of a rainbow that appeared soon afterward.

“When you send balloons to your nephew and get a rainbow in return,” wrote Amelia Towne. The balloons sent to Rhyan were a way to help young people understand that he was gone from this earth, but that his presence remained.

According to a post from his mom, Ashlee Charlton, in May, Rhyan had been given three months to live a year ago, but he beat those odds and lived “a normal HAPPY pain free life” throughout the past year.

Last Thursday, the Ticonderoga Police Department posted a video letting Rhyan know that his duties, at least on this earth, were done:

“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of junior police officer Rhyan Towne. End of tour, end of watch, July 26, 2018. Rest in peace, Rhyan, we have the watch."

The video has been viewed more than 34,000 times.