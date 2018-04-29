Ben Osborn Memorial Fund to hold annual event

GLENS FALLS | Benjamin D. “Ben” Osborn graduated Lake George High School in 2002.
After working locally for the next five years, he decided college wasn’t for him and joined the U.S. Army in 2007, signing up for a six-year hitch.
According to his father, William Osborn, Ben found in the army the camaraderie he missed as a member of the Lake George Warrior football team.
In fact, it was his devotion to duty and to his band of brothers in the 101st Airborne Division that led him to volunteer for an assignment as a vehicle gunner on June 15, 2010, when he was killed by enemy fire while serving in Afghanistan.
Osborn said in the early morning hours the following day, his daughter-in-law called and gave them the news of Ben’s death.
As devastating as it was, Osborn knew five minutes after getting the news that they would have to do something.
In two months, he had the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund up and running, including becoming a 501c3 charitable organization.
“If you believe in something you have to act, so I did,” Osborn said.
On May 11, the fund will hold its eighth annual “Baskets for Ben” event, which will help raise funds for seven ongoing programs designed to help kids in need.
After starting out helping kids in the Lake George Central School, the memorial fund now supports children in 46 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs and field trip admission expenses.
The fund awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors; provides household and personal care items to 12 food pantries; helps children and their families at Christmas and Thanksgiving; and now distributes personal hygiene kits to school children.
The fund has also distributed over 7,500 books through 15 Ben’s Book Stations, and an additional 16 book stations are under construction.
All of this is created through fundraising efforts, such as the Baskets for Ben event.
“We work hard to get the money we get and spend it all on kids who need some help,” Osborn said.
Osborn said Ben would have appreciated the effort to help people. He said Ben used to welcome new students at Lake George High School and help them get acquainted with their new classmates. He entered the army at age 24, and immediately became a positive influence on the mostly younger soldiers at Fort Dix, New Jersey, then later at Fort Benning, Georgia, and at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the home of the 101st Airborne Division.
He was assigned to a “stryker unit,” an infantry-centric unit in Iraq for 15 months.
While stationed in Germany, he applied for U.S. Army Ranger school, but missed his opportunity when he was struck with appendicitis. In April 2010, he deployed with the 327th Infantry Company of the 2nd Battalion, 101st Airborne to the Kunar Province of Afghanistan.
Ben’s unit was serving in a forward operating base (FOB) where they were not afforded many comforts or support.
“That was the problem the day he was killed,” Osborn said. “They were promised helicopter support, but there was none.”
The unit went on a rescue mission and the soldier assigned to be gunner on the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle said he wasn’t up to the task. Ben volunteered to man the 50mm machine gun mounted on the MRAP instead of riding inside the armored vehicle. Osborn said the unit took small arms and rocket-propelled-grenade (RPG) fire, and Ben was killed in the ensuing firefight.
Eight years after the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund started, very few of the volunteers remain who knew, or even met Ben Osborn, but his memory lives on in the organization that is “Giving Kids a Little Lift,” day by day.
“We wanted something positive to come from our loss, and we have been blessed time and time again. This has been the greatest experience of my life,” Osborn said.
Baskets for Ben will feature a live auction of valuable theme baskets donated by local residents and businesses and raffles of individual items.
Baskets for Ben will be held May 11 at 5 p.m., at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by contacting William Osborn at benosbornfund@gmail.com, or call 518-792-4514.