Ben Osborn Memorial Fund to hold annual event

GLENS FALLS | Benjamin D. “Ben” Osborn graduated Lake George High School in 2002.

After working locally for the next five years, he decided college wasn’t for him and joined the U.S. Army in 2007, signing up for a six-year hitch.

According to his father, William Osborn, Ben found in the army the camaraderie he missed as a member of the Lake George Warrior football team.

In fact, it was his devotion to duty and to his band of brothers in the 101st Airborne Division that led him to volunteer for an assignment as a vehicle gunner on June 15, 2010, when he was killed by enemy fire while serving in Afghanistan.

Osborn said in the early morning hours the following day, his daughter-in-law called and gave them the news of Ben’s death.

As devastating as it was, Osborn knew five minutes after getting the news that they would have to do something.

In two months, he had the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund up and running, including becoming a 501c3 charitable organization.

“If you believe in something you have to act, so I did,” Osborn said.

On May 11, the fund will hold its eighth annual “Baskets for Ben” event, which will help raise funds for seven ongoing programs designed to help kids in need.

After starting out helping kids in the Lake George Central School, the memorial fund now supports children in 46 schools in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties by providing purchased goods and services including electronics, clothing, bedding, food, tutoring, school supplies, eyeglasses, transportation costs and field trip admission expenses.

The fund awards 20 scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors; provides household and personal care items to 12 food pantries; helps children and their families at Christmas and Thanksgiving; and now distributes personal hygiene kits to school children.

The fund has also distributed over 7,500 books through 15 Ben’s Book Stations, and an additional 16 book stations are under construction.

All of this is created through fundraising efforts, such as the Baskets for Ben event.

“We work hard to get the money we get and spend it all on kids who need some help,” Osborn said.