ELIZABETHTOWN — A fundraiser to benefit Damien Sloan is set for June 4 at the Elizabethtown Social Center. Sloan is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumor in New York City,

Tickets to the karaoke, bake sale, shirt sale combination fundraiser are $5 per person. The event will run from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call Rob Goff at 637-1243 or contact siknez07@yahoo.com.