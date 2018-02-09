Benefit planned for Willsboro mainstay

× Expand Photo provided A fundraiser will be held for the family of Terry and Michelle Cross Saturday, Feb. 17 at Johnny’s/Zeke’s in Willsboro. Known as “Bones,” Terry Cross is recovering from a heart issue as he was saved by an implanted defibrillator device.

WILLSBORO | Terry “Bones” Cross has been a fixture on Willsboro Central School sidelines for many years.

Coaching various teams, including modified boy’s teams in soccer, basketball and baseball, Cross is a staple within the community.

A surgical procedure recently saved his live.

Now local residents are planning a gathering to honor Cross and his wife, Michelle, and raise funds for medical costs, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Johnny’s/Zeke’s in Willsboro.

“Please help us and show your community spirit and rally for this family in a time of need,” said Sue Thompson, who is helping to coordinate the event. “Terry and his wife have been dedicated members to the youth of this community for many years, through the youth commission, booster club and school, as well as being great community supporters.”

LIFE-SAVING DEVICE

Cross was saved by an implanted defibrillator device while standing in his driveway Jan. 23.

The lifesaving device fired 70 times until his heart rate stabilized at the University of Vermont Medical Network/Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.

Cross eventually received a new defibrillator.

“He is still in the process of many outpatient tests,” Ciara Thompson said. (Full disclosure: Thompson is an employee of The Sun.)

Although Terry has been able to come home, he is not able to work or drive for at best six months, Thompson said.

“With lots of prayers and some good luck, hopefully Terry will be able to return to work and continue his passion of coaching.”

Cross had the device implanted 17 years ago after a viral infection caused him to go into cardiac arrest twice.

Since then, he has gone to his cardiologist at Fletcher Allen and never had nothing but positive reports.

The upcoming fundraiser will include a variety of foods and drinks alongside a basket raffle and silent auction.

Those unable to attend but wanting to support the Cross family can send donations to Terry and Michelle Cross, P.O. Box 777, Willsboro, N.Y., 12996.

For more information, contact Sue Thompson at 518-645-5571.