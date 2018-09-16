Benefit slated for longtime racer, car fanatic

× Expand Photo via Facebook Airborne racer Dan Dubuque is battling cancer, and his family has planned a fundraiser to help pay for his medical expenses.

PERU | A local man known for his lifelong love of cars is battling skin cancer and his family is raising money to help pay for his medical expenses.

A spaghetti lunch open to the entire community is slated for Sept. 29 at noon, with all proceeds to benefit Dan Dubuque as he battles lymphoma skin cancer.

The event will run through 8 p.m. with a variety of entertainment, from an hourly 50-50 raffle to live music, at the VFW Post 309 in Peru.

MAN OF PASSION

Dubuque is a man known for his passion.

It was 1979 when he first got behind the wheel of his own racing car, and he didn’t stop racing for decades. He raced at Airborne Speedway, right next door from where he grew up, for 20 years.

When he retired, he spent his time getting his hands dirty, taking a look at ailing cars and bringing them back to life as a mechanic at South Catherine Small Car Repair.

He also picked up an interest in R/C cars, and became the founder of the Lake City R/C Speedway.

His love of cars pervades his life, his sister-in-law Debbie Dubuque said.

Things changed in 2016, when Dan Dubuque was diagnosed with mycosis fungoides, also known as cutaneous t-cell lymphoma skin cancer.

His family says he’s the second-known person in the United States to have the cancer spread throughout his skin and into his eye.

He’s tried a number of treatments, but his reaction has been adverse to many. Right now, he’s awaiting a bone marrow transplant, Debbie said. His immune system is failing, and the transplant is crucial.

“He’s a character,” she told The Sun. “He has a big heart and he likes making jokes. He even jokes around with the doctors. He’s taking it all in stride.”

DONATE

While receiving treatment he’s traveling back and forth from Plattsburgh to Vermont and New Hampshire, several times a week.

The money raised through the fundraiser on Sept. 29 will help his family shoulder those costs, along with the cost of treatment and other expenses.

For those who can’t make the fundraiser — more information can be found by searching “Cancer benefit for Dan Dubuque” on Facebook or by calling Debbie at 518-335-5338 — the family has also started an online crowdfunding campaign at gofundme.com/dan-dubuques-race-to-beat-cancer. They’re also selling t-shirts at artshop.loremans.com/dan_dubuque/shop/products.