Benefit slated for Willsboro’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ program

× Robin Belzile, organizer of Willsboro’s “Hometown Heroes” program, poses in front of a wooden American flag that will be auctioned off at the program’s annual fundraiser this Saturday at the Indian Bay Marina in Willsboro. Photo by Pete DeMola

WILLSBORO | Willsboro’s “Hometown Heroes” banner organizers will host a fundraiser Saturday, July 28 at Indian Bay Marina in Willsboro from noon to 8 p.m.

The program honors local veterans by hanging banners featuring their photo and service details on utility poles throughout the community.

Funds generated at the event will be used to replace banners that are no longer serviceable.

Events include a Chinese auction and 50-50 raffle featuring artwork by local artists, including a wooden flag designed by Kasey McKenna.

Live music is also on tap.

The program proven to be wildly popular since its inception in Willsboro, with programs now being implemented in Keeseville and Moriah. Interest for potential programs is also surging elsewhere, including Ticonderoga, Lewis and Westport.

Willsboro currently hosts 134 banners, according Robin Belzile, the program’s founder.

It’s a large enough number that the program may run out of poles.

If so, organizers will take down the first 10 banners that were installed, and will cycle through them.

Willsboro is home to 100 Vietnam veterans alone, Belzile said, but many are reluctant to step forward to be recognized.

“Once they realize so many (banners) are up, maybe they will decide it’s not such a bad idea after all,” said Belzile, whose son, Joseph Belzile, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp in 2001 and served in Iraq.

It was his trip through a Pennsylvania community that brought the concept back to Willsboro.

Banners cost $200. Honorees must have received an honorable discharge and be a Willsboro resident or a family member of a resident.

For more information on banners or the upcoming fundraiser, call Belzile at 518- 572-7973 or email rmbelzile@yahoo.com.