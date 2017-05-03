Benefit will aid young woman

CROWN POINT – A fundraiser at Crown Point Central School will aid a young woman with osteosarcoma.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hope Ann Lacey of Crown Point was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of cancer that starts in the bones.

The fundraiser is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. at Crown Point Central School. It includes a spaghetti dinner with salad and rolls, cake auction, bake sale and basket raffle with a drawing at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $10 a person; free for under 12.

Her friend, Bobbi Shaffer, is helping organize the event.

She said Lacey is undergoing regular chemotherapy at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

“She’ll have surgery in a couple weeks,” Shaffer said. “Then she goes back for more chemo. I am super proud of her. A lot of people, myself included, would have been discouraged. She has a good attitude.”

The surgery will replace Lacey’s femur bone.

Lacey has always been an upbeat person, ready to help others, Shaffer said.

“She’s very determined,” she said. “She will always put somebody else for herself. She’d been working 60 hours a week. This is heartbreaking.”

Shaffer works at the Mountain Lake Services facility on Ferry Road in Crown Point.

“They’ve (Mountain Lake) been super good,” Shaffer said. “She hopes to go back to work when she’s feeling better.”

Lacey’s aunt, Debbie Whitford, started a GoFundMe page for her to raise money for travel and medical expenses.

“A vibrant young women who loves her job taking care of people, helping take care of her grandparents and playing with her nieces and nephew, has found out that she has this rare bone cancer,” Whitford wrote. “Osteosarcoma occurs most often in children and young adults; they say it is rare for older people to have this cancer. Doctors say Hope is one of the oldest cases they have seen with this cancer.”

This has been a a tremendous burden on Lacey and her family, Whitford said.

“Hope is not one to ever ask for help; she is the one that is doing the helping, so it’s our time to help her,” Whitford said. “With all her family and friends behind her she will get through this difficult time.”

GoFundMe Page: gofundme.com/the-hope-fund