Depot Theatre takes on new wing

The Depot Theatre will host an information meeting about the Bouquet River Theatre Festival program April 25.

WHALLONSBURG | As the Bouquet River Theatre Festival (BRTF) moves into the creative control of the Depot Theatre, an informational meeting will be held for those who are wondering what will happen to the children’s theater.

The Depot will host interested participants and families in an informational gathering at the Whallonsburg Grange at 6 p.m. on April 25 to learn about the 2018 BRTF program.

“BRTF is an organization that was designed to provide young people with theatrical training and experience,” said Depot Director Kim Rielly. “Each summer, BRTF features both junior (ages 8-12) and senior (ages 12 and up) programs that culminate in musical theatrical performances held at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall during August. The Depot Theatre has taken the program under its wing and, beginning in 2018, will be featuring the BRTF children’s theatre as their signature education and outreach program.”

At the meeting, potential participants will have the chance to meet BRTF program coordinator Diana McGuigan George along with other program staff, including longtime BRTF director Gigi Mason, who will serve in an advisory role this summer.

“Diana has extensive experience working with theaters and with youth, primarily as Director of the theater and drama program at Camp Dudley, and as Drama Advisor at Westport Central School,” Rielly said. “In addition to her own acting experience in London, New York and Los Angeles, she is adept at directing, teaching acting, coordinating set, costume, lighting and sound design.”

The 2018 BRTF junior program will be held from July 23 through Aug. 19. Junior program rehearsals begin July 23, with performances Aug, 10-12. The senior program will begin rehearsals on July 30, with performances Aug. 17-19.

For more information, visit depottheatre.org.