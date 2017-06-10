Berggren sings for the Community Fund

NORTH CREEK – Dan Berggren donated his talents for the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region (CFGMR) on June 3 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. Nearly 100 people attended to listen to Berggren, a Minerva native and popular personality in the region. For $25, attendees nailed down a ticket to the event, donated to the fund, and were treated to wine, cheese and snacks. The CFGMR awarded over $16,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations in 2016, and nearly $100,000 since its origin in 2006.

