Best 4th seeks grand marshal

× Expand Photo provided Spectators are seen enjoying live music at the last Best 4th in the North Celebration in Bicentennial Park, overlooking the LaChute Falls.

TICONDEROGA – Who should be the grand marshal of this summer’s Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade?

That’s what the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, sponsor of the gala parade, wants to know.

The Best 4th in the North Committee is now accepting nominations for grand marshal of the 2017 parade in Ticonderoga, as well as parade applications and registrations.

The committee is encouraging the community to participate in a variety of ways. Parade participants are encouraged to register as early as possible for planning purposes.

The theme for the parade and celebration is “Set Sail – A Nautical Theme.” The Best 4th In The North Celebration will take place July 1 through 4, with a grand fireworks display, parade, Montcalm Mile Race, organized by the LaChute Road Runners, disc jockey, live music, food, vendors, rides, games, and much more.

Grand marshal nominations can be submitted on the Best 4th in the North Facebook page or by emailing tmsp@timainstreet.org.

The deadline to submit nominations is April 14. Parade applications can be found at www.best4thinthenorth.com, www.timainstreet.org, or picked up at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Ticonderoga. The chamber is the coordinator for the partnership.

“We would like to see floats representing Ticonderoga including attractions, businesses, sports teams, clubs, organizations, our rich history, our scenic beauty,” said committee member Molly Bechard.” Use the nautical theme, red, white, and blue and your creativity. Together we can continue to host the Best 4th In The North for the community and visitors.”

She said the Best 4th In the North Celebration attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, which supports local businesses and the local economy.

A schedule for the 2017 celebration is currently being finalized by the committee.

“We encourage community members, organizations and businesses to submit nominations for the 2017 grand marshal,” said Best 4th in the North Chair Debbie Barber. “For a grand marshal, think of people who are truly dedicated to the community, serve the Ticonderoga area throughout the year, people who have been an inspiration to the community, or someone who fits the theme well.

“We are looking forward to reviewing and discussing the nominations at the Best 4th in the North committee meeting following the nomination deadline,” she continued. “We have kept an ongoing list of past nominations to use as well.”

Barber said without the support of area businesses and community members, the Best 4th in the North celebration would not be possible.

The celebration costs $30,000 each year, with most of that being raised by the volunteer committee. The Town of Ticonderoga supports the celebration with $5,000.

Donations in support of the committee’s efforts are tax-deductible, because the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership is a U.S. Tax Code 501c3 not-for profit organization.

For more information, visit www.best4thinthenorth.com, www.timainstreet.org, or contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.

The committee typically meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the chamber office in Ticonderoga.

“The committee is always looking for volunteers to help with the planning, fundraising, and during the celebration,” Bechard said. “Stop by a meeting and see us.”