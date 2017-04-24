Best 4th seeks more sponsors

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Ticonderoga 4th of July parade is one of the biggest events in the North Country.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee needs more sponsors for its 2017 celebration.

The Best 4th in the North, a subcommittee of the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, has become a traditional celebration that attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, supporting local businesses and economy, organizers say.

The 2017 motif is “Set Sail: A Nautical Theme.”

The Best 4th In the North Celebration will take place July 1 through 4, with fireworks, parade, live music, food, vendors, rides, games and more.

The 2017 sponsorship opportunities are:

- $500 and up: Freedom Sponsor: Listed as a sponsor on all celebration schedules, in press releases and Best 4th website, large logo on t-shirts, large logo on parade banner, a voucher good towards two bracelets for an evening of rides (valid one night during July 1-3), included in announcements at the fireworks and throughout the celebration as well as in all advertising for the Best 4th.

- $250: Liberty Sponsor: Listed as a sponsor on all celebration schedules, in press releases, and Best 4th website, logo on t-shirts, logo on parade banner, included in announcements at celebration as well as all advertising for the Best 4th celebration.

- $100: Patriot Sponsor: Listed as a sponsor in press releases, name listed on t-shirts, name listed on parade banner, included in announcements at the celebration as well as advertising for the Best 4th celebration.

- $50 and under: Sparkler Sponsor: Listed as a sponsor in press releases and in other advertising.

All sponsors must be finalized by June 9.

“The Best 4th in the North committee is dedicated to providing area residents and visitors with the best 4th of July experience in the North Country,” Chair Debbie Barber said. “Without the support of the Town of Ticonderoga, our area businesses and organizations, community members and the vendors at the event, this celebration would not be possible.

“The celebration costs $30,000 each year. The biggest expenses for the celebration are the fireworks and the bands and entertainment.”

Donations/sponsorship in support of the committee’s efforts are tax-deductible. Donations can be made out to the Best 4th in the North and can be mailed to: Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, P.O. Box 379, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.