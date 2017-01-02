Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites honored

× Expand Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites

TICONDEROGA — The Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites in Ticonderoga has received the Best Western Chairman’s Award, the hotel chain’s highest honor for outstanding quality standards.

The Chairman’s Award recognizes Best Western International hotels with a cleanliness and maintenance inspection score of the top five percent of more than 2,100 North American properties. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the award.

“Receiving the Chairman’s Award from Best Western is a tremendous honor,” said Karen Laundree, general manager.

Located at 260 Burgoyne Road, the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites features 50 rooms, gym, pool, jacuzzi, and a restaurant on site.