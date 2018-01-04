Bid to host 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid gets state endorsement

New York State has thrown its support behind Lake Placid's bid to host the 2023 World University Games. LAKE PLACID | The state has thrown their support behind Lake Placid's bid to host a massive winter international athletic event. While not a third Olympic Games, long an apple in the eye of local officials, the Winter Universiade is the largest university winter multi-sport competition in the world. The 11-day event, also known as the World University Games, is held every two years in different locations around the world, drawing thousands of athletes and spectators. With the last local installment staged in Lake Placid in 1972, the region is again gunning to host the 2023 World University Games. "The World University Games is the same in competition, style and ceremonies as the Olympics, but totally imaginable for our region," said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna. STATE SUPPORT CRITICAL While he didn't mention it in his 92-minute stemwinder on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledged state support for the event. "In conjunction with his ongoing commitment to modernizing winter sports infrastructure across New York, Gov. Cuomo will work together with local government and the private sector to help Lake Placid put forth the best possible bid," according to the official 2018 State of the State agenda guide released Wednesday. And that's exactly what the Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee (ANCGSC) needed to hear. The governor's endorsement immediately set off a chain of events. The group, which was formed last year to spearhead the effort, included the excerpt from the proposal into their official bid dossier alongside a formal letter signed by Cuomo. The application will be sent to the International University Sports Federation (FISU) before the end of the week. FISU officials will conduct a site visit in Lake Placid from Jan. 29 through Feb. 3. And in March, the local committee will formally venture to Lausanne, Switzerland to make their case personally at FISU Headquarters. Hosting the games could cost between $30 million to $35 million, according to a report prepared for the ANCGSC by TSE Consulting – North America. The governor's announcement did not specify a dollar amount associated with state support. But it read, "New York State is proud of its support for Lake Placid as a global destination since the historic 1980 Olympic Games, and Gov. Cuomo is committed to maintaining and expanding that legacy."

“We don’t have any of that information yet,” Bid Director Darcy Norfolk told The Sun on Thursday. That preliminary $35 million figure will likely be broken down between ANCGSC, FISU and presumably, the state. “The contribution of FISU to the economic activity of the event is considerable and not only relieves the Organizing Committee of substantial financial obligations but also creates guaranteed revenue for activities surrounding the event,” according to the report. Projected revenue streams will also include athlete participation fees, as well as ticket sales and merchandising. More info will be crystallized soon, Norfolk said. ECONOMIC DRIVER If successful, organizers expect at least 2,500 athletes from 50 nations in Europe and Asia. The 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan had a record 57 countries compete, with over 360 million viewers worldwide. Bringing the games to Lake Placid will further strengthen the town’s legacy as a global center for winter sports, say supporters. “The World University Games would be a catalyst for renewed spirit and international sport legacy in the region,” said Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall in a statement. Regional officials have pegged tourism as a leading economic development tool. Winter Universiade would prove to be a major engine, spurring regional investment that will also address immediate community challenges, including parking and public transportation issues. Temporary athletic housing could be converted to permanent rental units, alleviating the region’s long-simmering shortages of affordable housing. "Events like these are an incentive to start dealing with these issues,” McKenna said. Stakeholders also hope to leverage funds to renovate some of the area’s dated state-owned athletic infrastructure, a measure local officials argue is critical in keeping the sites competitive and attractive to international sporting organizations. Their ongoing success, in turn, continues generates a cycle of investment in both the hospitality industry and support businesses — like the Adirondack Health’s sports fitness and rehab center, which broke ground this spring after receiving a $2 million state grant. “It’s killing three birds with one stone,” said North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi. LODGING ISSUES Zooming out, Winter Universiade is largely expected to create additional opportunities for public and private investment, including further upgrades to the Plattsburgh International Airport, which is expected to be the primary entry point over the next five years for visiting dignitaries, athletes and officials.

A potential games may also spur developers to invest more in lodging in Wilmington and Saranac Lake, the lack of which is another long-running thorn of officials who argue traditional lodging, particularly by anchor hotels, is a chief economic driver. “This lack of lodging, this lack of an economic driver that really translates into economic success, is a chicken and egg debate we haven’t quite conquered,” said Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber, who sits on a task force designed to study the issue. Lake Placid has just 2,000 traditional overnight lodging rooms — roughly the same number since 1980 Winter Olympics, according to the TSE report. But the town plays an essential role in the state’s strategic approach to driving tourism to the North Country, which has seen a 15 percent increase in visitors since 2011, according to the governor's office. Precise economic impact numbers aren’t in for a potential 2023 Lake Placid Winter Universiade, but organizers say the event will drive the regional economy in the five-year run-up, boosting employment and tax revenue. SOFT POWER Organizers also argue shining the global spotlight on Lake Placid could rekindle Olympic connections — a measure never too far from the public consciousness — boost volunteerism and create new shared experiences for a next generation. Academia also stands to benefit. Large-scale events like World University Games require a temporary injection of college students into the community. Between 1,500 and 3,000 volunteers will be required for the this installment, a virtual army of students from local schools, including Paul Smiths and Clarkson University. Their involvement would likely trigger broader cultural exchange and skill development. And the impact of bolstering Lake Placid’s winter wonderland brand is likely invaluable. More than 300 hours of live broadcast, with worldwide distribution to 100 television outlets/broadcasters and an estimated 364 million viewers, is expected to be generated from the event. A prospective bold-faced athletic competition will also continue to attract new tourists to Lake Placid and neighboring communities, drawing visitors into lesser-trafficked areas of the Adirondack Park. “When Lake Placid is full, it pushes people out to other communities,” said Farber.