Bids awarded to fix Essex County radio bugs

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bids for a radio service technician, a new way to power a receiver station and a backup truck for potential issues were all voted on by members of the Essex County Public Safety committee on Monday.

The committee voted to award the bid for a qualified radio technician to Wells Communications, with an hourly salary ranging from $80 per hour to $157.50, based on regular or overtime pay and regular or prevailing wages.

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally asked if the technician would be charged from the time he left his home base or when he arrived on the scene, as there was no fee for mileage.

“I believe they will be charged from the time they leave, but I will check,” said Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish.

“I want to make sure because we use mileage to make sure a worker doesn’t make three stops for coffee,” McNally said.

The committee also motioned to allow a $7,500 power upgrade on Angier Hill, to be engineered by Federal Engineering.

“We are going to remove the current power structure and install a new DC power plant,” Jaquish said. “Federal has to do the engineering study so we can go out to bid for the new power option.”

Jaquish also received approval to contract with Verizon for a second 911 truck to help make emergency repairs.

“We had a break in the fiber which took us down for about seven hours,” Jaquish said. “We cover all of Essex County, a majority of Troop B and up into parts of Franklin County, so we need them for redundancy.”

Jaquish added the department is looking into a problem with the bandwidth of pages going to the Keene and Keene Valley fire departments, where the bandwidth had to drop through the current transmitter and would only relay into those two hamlets.

“If the Keene Valley chief was on his way to Schroon Lake, he would never hear the call once he got out of Keene Valley,” Jaquish said. “We need to install a new transmitter so the fireman cannot only hear their pages, but pages to other departments, as well.”