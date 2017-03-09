Bids now open for Whispering Maples

× Bids are now open for repair work for the Whispering Maples facilitates in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg. Officials have set a late-October deadline for construction work. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH — The musty smell is gone at the Whispering Maples Mausoleum in Plattsburgh, replaced with the floral hint of fresh shampoo.

The purple carpets are freshly laundered, some lights have been repaired — and officials say this is just the beginning when it comes to bringing the once-abandoned facility up to speed, the long road to recovery.

Bids are now open for repair work, and will be due on March 17.

While the total bill for the two facilities hasn’t yet been determined, the state has allocated $300,000 for the first round of repairs.

“Once the bid responses come back, that’s when the full picture will come into better perspective,” said Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.

Early repair estimates for the freestanding mausoleum on Tom Miller Road, just behind Champlain Centre, are $47,000.

Damages to the structure in Ellenburg have been estimated at $99,619, according to a 2015 state report.

The crematory is in proper working condition.

On deck for repairs at the two mausoleums: Structural, roof, electrical and lighting work, as well as painting and sidewalk repair, among other cosmetic improvements.

“It’s pretty extensive,” said Connie Goedert, the state-appointed receiver whose oversight has now been extended for a third time, until the end of June.

Construction is expected to be completed in late-October, and will not disrupt the remains of those who are interred on-site.

“They’re encapsulated in a concrete box, and there are marble covers on the front — all of that stays intact,” Goedert said.

It’s been nearly a year since a standing room-only meeting drew more than 100 residents to the Plattsburgh Town Hall to discuss the facilitates left to deteriorate by their former owners, who drained their perpetual care funds, earned through crypt sales, to the point of insolvency.

A state report determined the nonprofit failed to repay loans they were permitted to withdraw from their maintenance fund in 1992.

As of June 2015, the outstanding balance for the permanent maintenance fund was $212,399.

State officials have said the situation has presented a peculiar case with few precedents.

Free-standing communal mausoleums are rare in New York, and even rarer still for them to be taken over by localities, which will be the ultimate result once the repair work is underway.

“Towns are not in the business of running a mausoleum, typically,” said Cashman in January.

Cashman said that though it wasn’t normal for a town to be in their situation, he felt that the town had a “moral and ethical responsibility” to take care of the site, which was constructed in the early-1980s.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has been instrumental in locking in the state funds for the repair work, and otherwise has acted as a strong advocate for the towns in Albany, the lawmaker said.

“She has been remarkable in helping us identify resources to see this project through to completion,” Cashman said.

Both facilitates are still open for visitation, and continue to accept interments.

The former owners have not been charged with a crime, and have not publicly commented on the reasons for the abandonment.

But Cashman has indicated that the state may pursue charges once the facilities have been repaired.

The lawmaker and other local leaders met with officials from the state attorney general’s office last September.

“The [state attorney general’s] office has begun to look into matters involving the past administration of Whispering Maples, the handling of not-for-profit funds and the records of the operations,” Cashman said.