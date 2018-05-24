Big Champ summer predicted

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Champ Search Director Katy Elizabeth stands by her Ford Mustang outfitted for the quest for the Lake Champlain monster known as Champ. She’s looking forward to a strong search season this summer, she said.

MORIAH | Champ Search Director Katy Elizabeth is looking forward to spending the summer aboard her boat on Lake Champlain.

But she won’t be fishing or relaxing in the sun.

Instead, she’ll be scanning the lake with binoculars and electronic equipment, including the Champ Search drone with high-resolution camera.

“I’ll be scouring the lake,” she said. “The drone needs repairs, so I have to take it to Burlington, but I’ll be out in the boat as much as possible. Something will turn up.”

She recently was successful in getting the Moriah Town Council to pass a resolution protecting the Champ creature in Lake Champlain.

“The Port Henry Village Board did a resolution in 1980 to protect Champ on the shores of Port Henry,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “We’ve been requested, because there’s no longer a village, to pass this.”

The local law passed unanimously.

The village law would have expired three years after the village dissolved, which was in March 2017, if the town hadn’t renewed it.

“It was very good news,” Elizabeth said. “I rewrote this new law and am proud to say it was passed. Whoever thought I would have the privilege to write a new law to protect a population of Lake creatures?”

The law says, in part: “All the waters of Lake Champlain which adjoin Port Henry and Moriah are hereby declared off limits to anyone who would in any way harm, harass or destroy the creatures known as Champ.”

Champ has been seen on Lake Champlain for hundreds of years, and many believe it is a prehistoric throwback living in the deep recesses of the 109-mile-long lake. Many sightings have been in Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay or Button Bay in Vermont.

Elizabeth said she’ll have a booth at Champ Day in Port Henry this year, on Sunday, July 15, to talk about the lake creature.